Fading Caitlin Clark, Indiana Fever When They Host The Atlanta Dream On Friday

The Indiana Fever (9-10) host the Atlanta Dream (12-7) on Friday, and people have their heads buried in the sand about Caitlin Clark's "sophomore slump."

She is scoring nearly two fewer points per game (19.2-17.4 PPG). Clark's true shooting, which factors in 2-, 3-, and free-throw shooting, is down 70 percentage points (58.3-51.3%), and her PER is down from 18.3 as a rookie to 16.5 this year.

Atlanta Dream at Indiana Fever Odds (DraftKings)

Moneyline: ATLANTA (-105) | Indiana (-115)

| Indiana (-115) Spread: Dream +1 (-112) | Fever -1 (-108)

Total: 167.5 — Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Unfortunately, the market has noticed her struggles, and Clark's point prop vs. the Dream is only 18.5 with heavy juice on the Under, when it's usually 19.5. Granted, she is battling through injuries and has missed nine games this year. In her first game after a two-plus-week hiatus, Clark scored 10 points on 33.3% shooting in Indy's 80-61 home loss to the Golden State Valkyries Wednesday.

However, the best ability is availability, and Indy is just 5-5 in games Clark plays. Plus, Clark has the third-highest usage rate in the WNBA, while averaging a WNBA-worst 5.7 turnovers per game, 2.1 more than the next closest player, Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese. So, if Clark isn't 100% Friday, she could be a negative player for the Fever.

Also, the Fever opened as -130 favorites at DraftKings and are down to -115 at the time of writing. Since Clark is by far the WNBA's most popular player, I'm assuming the line movement towards Atlanta is sharp, and I'm following it. Lastly, the Fever are 2-6 vs. the spread as home favorites this season, so fading them at home has been profitable.

Best Bet: Atlanta Dream (-105), up to -130

