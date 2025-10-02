Expect Tight Matchup In Padres, Cubs Game 3

Padres vs. Cubs, 5:00 ET

There is just one series remaining in the National League. We already have the Dodgers set to take on the Phillies in what in all likelihood will determine who will represent the National League in the World Series. More on that series later, but I'm excited to see where that one goes. Today, we have the other National League Wild Card Series closing out as the Padres and Cubs battle for a winner-take-all Game 3.

The Padres have looked like the better team in this matchup, if you ask me. I am a Cubs fan, and I have been very honest about that, but I also have been very realistic about this team and its flaws. The Padres have played better than the Cubs for all but one inning of the two games. Both teams have pitched surprisingly well. I'm not sure if the teams are pressing a bit because it is the postseason, but whatever is causing the stress at the dish is working. The Padres have struggled a bit against lefty pitching, but they were able to hit a bomb off of Shota Imanaga yesterday and that pushed them even further away from the Cubs. They have one of, if not the best bullpens in baseball, so even if the starters come out early, they should feel confident in the relievers to get their job done. Today the Padres send out Yu Darvish who should be very familiar with pitching at Wrigley Field from his years with the Cubs. Darvish didn't have a fantastic season, going just 5-5 with a 5.38 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. He has been brutal on the road, pitching to a 7.26 ERA in seven games. Cubs hitters have not had much luck against him, going just 18-for-93 for a .194 batting average.

The Cubs have been overmatched aside from the back-to-back homers they hit in Game 1. That was enough to give them a win, but they got no offense yesterday, not even having a baserunner until the fourth inning. They could only muster four hits for the game yesterday, and only had one runner reach second base. The Cubs need to find a way to manufacture runs. The main goal for them today needs to be getting a leadoff batter on base, getting to second via a bunt or steal, and then finding a way to drive them in. It may sound simple, but they can't rely on homers to lead them to the next round. The Cubs put Jameson Taillon on the mound today. He has gone 11-7 for the season with a 3.68 ERA and a 1.06 WHIP. Taillon missed all of July but came back and threw some of his best baseball. He made six starts and didn't allow more than two earned runs in any of them. Overall, over those six starts, he allowed a total of six earned runs over 34.1 innings. He did face the Padres once this season, going 5.1 innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits. The Padres have been better against Taillon, though. They are hitting .273 against him in 110 at-bats.

The Padres will probably win this game, as much as it pains me to say it. San Diego looks like the better team in this game, and Darvish is a better pitcher. I'd be very surprised to see this game go over the total, though, and that's the way I'll play it. If this does become a high scoring game, I think the Cubs take it. I'm thinking this will be a lot of quick hooks from managers as they play matchups. Back the under 7.5 here.