Expect Statement Game From Chiefs Against Broncos

Chiefs vs. Broncos, 4:25 ET

I feel like I catch myself saying this every week, but it is quite difficult to imagine just how quickly seasons go by. I suppose being in a routine, especially as a sports bettor/writer, allows me to get sucked into the same pattern which makes time move quicker for me. Monday Night Football, then Tuesady evaluations of the next week, Wednesday podcast, Thursday Night Football, Friday a bit of a break, Saturday College Football, and then finally Sunday when the games are played. Now that we are later in the season, a lot of games mean more and more. Specifically, this matchup between the Chiefs and Broncos has a big playoff implication.

Looking at the Chiefs record, you probably are scratching your head a bit. This was somewhat expected to be a down year for Kansas City, but four losses in nine games is probably outside of what anyone expected. They are just 1-3 on the road to this point and that is probably even more concerning than the overall record, because they are extremely unlikely to get a Bye or home-field advantage for the majority of the playoffs. That is, if they even make it. As of right now, they would be in, and I'd still expect only the Bills or Ravens to beat them. However, they are in a worse position than I think we could ever assume with them. Let's take a moment to examine the Chiefs losses - they dropped the opener to the Chargers. Then the Eagles beat them in a close game. The Jaguars capitalized on mistakes from Kansas City and walked away victorious. Then last game, the Chiefs fell to the Bills in Buffalo. The Chiefs played well in each of the games, but couldn't quite get what was needed in order to win. Maybe it is just a down year, or maybe it is seven years of extended football catching up to them. I'm still not ready to count them out.

If you do think they are done, then you probably are riding high on the Broncos at the moment. They are 8-2, but this team seems like the fakes 8-2 team of all time. Bo Nix looks like he has regressed as a quarterback over the season, and from last year. The defense has been phenomenal, but the offense is a big question mark. The Broncos are averaging 23.5 points per game, but have scored just 28 combined in their past two games. Sure, one of those games was against the Texans, but one of them was against the Raiders. If you're looking at the Broncos schedule, you probably see their losses came by a total of four points. That's impressive, but they legitimately could've lost seven of their past nine games. They essentially don't score for the first half of the game, and then the offense does just enough in the fourth quarter. They are playing with fire week after week.

This should be a defensive battle. Kansas City, once known for the dynamic offense, is know bolstered by the defense. To their credit, the offense does look solid again, which is impressive for having no one that is a top-15 position player. I suppose that's a hat tip to the greatness of Patrick Mahomes. The Broncos are going to be locked in on defense, but I don't think the offense is going to all of a sudden click. I have a strong lean to the under. Defenses will prevail and I think so will the Chiefs, probably by more than the 3.5. They are also coming off of a bye, and even with Denver having a bit of extra rest from the Thursday game, I think Kansas City is going to make a statement.