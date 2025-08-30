Expect A Slow Start For Massive Matchup

Texas vs. Ohio State, 12:00 ET

It is back, baby! Fire up the College Football Game Day, get the beers, cold, start making some dips, and most importantly, update your betting apps because we are ready to drop the bombs on the books this year for College Football. This is the first official week of the season and we don't even need to wait until the end of the night for one of the best matchups of the year. Week 1 brings us last year's National Champion, Ohio State hosting the Texas Longhorns.

Texas comes into the game as the #1 ranked team in the nation, but the reality is that rankings don't really matter overall, especially this early. Is it possible that Texas is the best team in the country, of course. Is it also possible that the team struggles to adjust to the new year and season? Yes. Last year, the Longhorns made it to the College Football Playoff and beat Clemson with ease in their first game. They outlasted Arizona State in double overtime in their second game. Their final matchup was against Ohio State, and they ended up losing to the Buckeyes 28-14. The only other losses this season came from Georgia. They lost their starting quarterback since last season - Quinn Ewers. However, they did have three games last year where Arch Manning started for them. He threw for around 800 yards in those three games and Texas won with ease. His last name, and skill set, have both made him one of the most hyped quarterback prospects that I can remember. This is a loaded offense and the defense should probably be just as good, if not better. They will be looking to make a statement here and win on the road in a tough environment to start their season strong.

Ohio State hoisted the National Championship trophy last season and they made it look fairly easy. Last year, they were able to beat everyone in the College Football Playoff by at least two scores. Most of their season they won convincingly. In fact, the only two losses were to Oregon and Michigan, a combined loss of four points. They are entering this season as the #3 ranked team in the nation, so the expectations are still high. They did lose their starting quarterback as well, so keep in mind that there is some stability concern here as well. The difference is that Will Howard started all of the games for Ohio State last year. Just keep in mind that their new quarterback, Julian Sayin, has been under Ryan Day for two years preparing for this role. That's a great way to run a program so there is longevity and relative continuity. The defense should be just as good as usual for Ohio State and they have the added advantage of being at home.

This will be the game that everyone has their eyeballs on. I can't imagine that either team decides to take a big risk on the play calling in this game. One mistake could be what costs either team the game. Manning will likely not be unleashed until later in the game if needed. Sayin is likely to rely on the run to start. I'm not going to back either team for a side - the Longhorns have a better defense in my opinion and should win, but I won't back this. I'm going to take the under for the first half of the game. I think both teams are going to play conservative and defenses are typically in better shape early in the year than offense. Back the 1H under.