Expect Shootout In American Championship

North Texas vs. Tulane, 8:00 ET

We've reached championship weekend, and aside from a few blips, this has been a fantastic college football season, both from a perspective of entertainment and from a perspective of sports betting. I've given out multiple weekends of perfect hits on college football, including last weekend, and I am ready to lock in for the Championship Weekend, and for Bowl Games and the College Football Playoffs. Tonight, we have a matchup between two of the top 25 ranked schools as North Texas takes on Tulane.

North Texas has been a machine this year. I am friends with a guy that is an excellent sports better, BeatinTheBookie (give him a follow on X), and to be honest, I'd still like to learn how he finds out about the smaller schools like this. I know there is an opportunity to capitalize on the market because fewer people pay attention to North Texas than the Texas Longhorns, for example, but he was on them for a long time. Their offense has been relentless this season. For the year, they have scored 50+ points in seven of 11 games. They have never scored fewer than 31 points in a game this season. They are 11-1 with their lone loss being an embarrassing one. In that one, they allowed 63 points to South Florida, but they still scored 36. They weren't without some scared during the year. They had an overtime game at Western Michigan that they barely pulled out, and they had an overtime win against Army, also on the road. I won't say the competition was all that great, so I do have some concerns that Tulane could dogwalk them, but this offense will keep them in games and certainly won't be stopped altogether.

Tulane has gotten rave reviews this year, but they aren't really doing it the same way as North Texas. Their team isn't built on some great offense; they are just a successful team that is well balanced and capable of staying in the majority of contests. I'm not quite sure how or why this team is hosting the game, but they are. They lost to Ole Miss, and they lost to UTSA, ending with a 10-2 record for the year. I assume it is because they lost by 22, and North Texas lost by 27. Someone smarter than me can probably tell me, but it doesn't matter, they are hosting the game. The hardest thing for the team will obviously be slowing down the North Texas offense. However, they could do that by running the ball and keeping their own offense on the field as long as possible. I'd expect them to be methodical while going down the field. North Texas is good, but their defense does leave some things to be desired. That should open some running lanes, and even passing opportunities for Tulane.

This is an important game as the winner will make it into the College Football Playoff. The loser will still get a Bowl game, and I expect either team to get rocked in the first round of the Playoffs, but it is still cool to get that opportunity. Both of the coaches are leaving their schools after the season is officially over. Jon Sumrall was hired by Florida and will be leaving Tulane. Eric Morris is headed to Oklahoma State. Both, however, will be with their team for at least this game, and potentially any College Football Playoff run. I really don't think this game will come down to a field goal. I expect a team to win by at least a touchdown. Unfortunately, I don't have a great feel for which. Tulane is at home, and I think that will play a factor, but I think North Texas is going to air it out every opportunity they can. I'm taking the over for the game as both teams will likely have little resistance to scoring. I do lean to the Tulane moneyline if that helps at all.