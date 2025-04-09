Expect The Phillies And Braves To Break Out The Bats

Phillies vs. Braves, 7:15 ET

Getaway day is always a good one for the baseball schedule. I always wonder about the psyche of players for a getaway day - especially if they have the day off the next day. I wonder if players go out more after Game 2 and before Game 3 of the series. I wonder about the motivation between teams that have split the first two games and those that have won or lost both. Ultimately, I try and put some of that aside so that I can think clearly about the games. We don't actually have a getaway situation here between the Phillies and the Braves, as they will still play tomorrow.

The Phillies are off to a good start, and the expectation is that they will be one of the best teams in the league. In fact, I think they fly under the radar a little bit because of how much attention has been given to the Dodgers. The Phillies have all the pieces to battle against the Dodgers and anyone else. As a note, they've played the Dodgers and Braves in their past four games and have gone 2-2. To this point in the season, the Phillies are hitting .266 and have scored 50 runs. The team is pitching fairly well with a 3.64 team ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. They put Taijuan Walker on the hill today. He has made just one start this year and he went six innings and allowed no runs. He only allowed three hits and one walk in that game. The Braves, however, have been very good against Walker. He has allowed 29 hits over 83 at-bats, including 16 RBIs and 13 extra base hits.

The Braves have arguably had the worst start of anyone in the league this season. Atlanta is just 2-8 for the year with both of those wins coming at home and in the past three games. Their offense has been rather abysmal with a .207 batting average and 31 runs scored in 10 games. I am not really one to think that they need to hit the panic button, but I did think they would take a step back this year. In this small sample size, it appears that this is the case. Obviously a lot of season needs to happen before I will claim that I was correct, but the Phillies and Mets both got better and the Braves may improvements were mostly health related. Tonight, they send out Grant Holmes to the hill. Holmes is kind of in a swing role, as a reliever to start the season, but he did make one start. Holmes one start didn't go great, allowing four earned runs over four innings. He allowed four hits and four walks in that stretch too. The Phillies haven't had a ton of experience against him, but he has allowed three hits in 12 at-bats to them. Last season Holmes was better at home than he was on the road, but he did struggle as a starter last year.

Although these teams are off to very different starts, when you battle against a divisional opponent, anything can happen. I actually think that the Phillies win this game considering that they have a true starter taking the mound. Holmes isn't exactly a special pitcher. I think he will give up some runs. Walker can be good, but the Braves seem to be the team he struggles the most against. I think this game will go over the 8.5 runs.

