Expect Nuggets To Pour In Bucket After Bucket

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets, 9:00 ET

Much of the conversation this season has been centered around the tanking issues in the league. There is no question that it is a problem, but maybe the bigger issue the NBA faces is poor media relations. Every league has tanking and struggles, but the NBA is at the forefront because of the lengths teams are going. There are already was an issue of rest and teams not putting forth full effort, but now teams are trying to lose… it has been a disaster. While there are too many teams looking to lose games, there are some that want to win and have played good basketball. We have one team looking to lose, the Grizzlies, and a team that still has a championship window in the Nuggets, taking each other on.

The Grizzlies are a terrible team, but this has been a bit of a disaster season. Actually, the team has gone down since Ja Morant was suspended for detrimental conduct a few years ago. Morant, once the face of the team, has only played in 20 games this season. They tried to trade him this year and there were no takers. His last game was in January, and a combination of injuries have kept him out. They weren’t going to rush him back anyway though. The guy is still talented. He is just 26 years old. However, he has never played more than 67 games in a season. He has only played in 79 games in the past three years. Maybe that’s the start of the downfall. They traded away Jaren Jackson Jr. at the deadline. Memphis is even taking strays from LeBron James for some reason. Perhaps a bad joke considering I was just talking about Morant. Still, the point is that the Grizzlies are terrible. If you could name their starting lineup, I’d be shocked. If you could name three guys in their starting lineup, it would be surprising.

The Nuggets are not a terrible team, but this has been a fairly average season for Denver. They are 51-28 for the year. They still have a chance to drop all the way down to 4th or 5th in the standings if they aren’t careful. A win or two should assure them of the third seed. That still probably sets them up with a date with the Timberwolves, a team that has played them rather well in the past. Nikola Jokic, as always, is the focal point of the team and will average a triple double again this season. They have won nine straight games, but not all of them have been comfortable wins. They beat San Antonio and Portland in overtime in their last two games, but this one should be a lot less stressful. However, their most recent loss was to Memphis.

We get a revenge game, a game that the Nuggets should want to win, and a game the Grizzlies will try to lose. This is a clear spot for the Nuggets to win, but cover -22.5? I really don't want to get too involved. The Grizzlies actually shot really well in their last game, hitting 29 threes, but they still lost by 16. The Nuggets haven’t been blowing teams out, and they have looked terrible on defense. I expect this to be a spot where the Nuggets rack up points. They have scored 120 or more in 13 of their past 15 games. Give me the Nuggets team total over. The Grizzlies are averaging 132.4 points allowed over their last five games and the Nuggets have a better offense than most of the teams they've faced.