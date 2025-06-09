Expect More Of The Same Offenses Tonight In Game 3

Oilers vs. Panthers, 8:00 ET

There were a lot of people chirping about how they didn't want a rematch in the Stanley Cup Finals, but after two games, I think we have gotten a great series. We've gone through two games in the series already, and both of them were so tight they ended up in overtime. The first game ended in an overtime win for the Oilers, and the second game was decided in a double-overtime win for the Panthers. We haven't had a ton of hockey plays in the playoffs, but I like the look here for Game 3 between the Oilers and Panthers.

For the Oilers there are really three names that you have to think about - Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid, and Stuart Skinner. Those three are the key to the Oilers winning and losing games. I watched a play the other night where McDavid skated through I think four different Panthers players and passed the puck to his teammate for a score. It was poetry in motion. He is one of only a handful of guys in the league that can do that. It wasn't just that it was impressive, it was that the play directly resulted in a score for the Oilers. You can't expect something like that every night, but with McDavid maybe you can. Draisaitl is another guy that can score at any time and you always need to have a body on him. With those two playmakers, the Oilers legitimately have a chance in every games. The biggest question is Stuart Skinner. He had a good year, but has allowed a total of eight goals in the first two games of the Stanley Cup. He also was beaten by these Panthers last season. Perhaps the good news for Edmonton is that Skinner got better as the series went on last season. If he can do that again, perhaps Canada can reclaim a trophy.

The Panthers are not without star power on their team, and they have their own combination of guys getting the job done. They are a bit different with their team as I think they are a bit more balanced and deep than the Oilers. The Oilers might have the two best players in the series, but the Panthers probably have the next eight best players. Could be a bit of an exaggeration, but with Aleksander Barkov, Brad Marchand, Matthew Tkachuk, and even Sergei Bobrovsky, the majority of the top 10 is from Florida. Last game was their newcomer Brad Marchand who made the difference. In double overtime, Marchand got a breakaway, and you could see the Oilers defenders doing their best to try and catch up. Marchand put it past Skinner and tied up the series. It was a great goal and a made for yet another great championship game. Bobrovsky also has allowed eight goals to his opponent through two games, and last year he got worse as the series continued.

After mostly lopsided games last season, this one has already seen three overtime periods. What is standing out to me about these games are how effective the offenses have been. The teams seem to be getting shots regularly, and the goalies can only stop so much. I do think Edmonton wins this, and probably the series, but I think for this particular game, we keep getting offense. Back the over as the series moves to Florida.