Expect A Low Scoring, Competitive Game Between Cincinnati And Utah

Cincinnati vs. Utah, 10:15 ET

There are a few games this week between ranked teams, which always stand out to me. Maybe that makes me a casual, but it seems like ranked matchups should, at least in theory, be better games. That doesn't always seem to be the case, but I do think it makes for more interesting betting content for the reader. Ultimatley, all you probably care about is if it is a winner or not, and that's been something I've been pretty good about giving you this year - ranked matchup or not. Tonight, we have a game between the Cincinnati Bearcats, and the Utah Utes.

The Bearcats come into this game with a strong 7-1 record and ranked as the 17th best team in the country. If the College Football Playoffs started today, they would have a decent case to make it, but probably would be on the outside looking in. My guess is that only BYU makes it from the Big 12, but what do I know? These things work themselves out and I don't really worry much about that if I don't have a future on them. Their lone loss looks a lot worse now than it did earlier in the season. They dropped a game against Nebraska 20-17 to open the season. It was a neutral site game, so it wasn't like you could call it a road loss. Nebraska is 6-2, so they aren't terrible or anything, but I wouldn't really call them an impressive squad either. Their best win is probably over Iowa State or Oklahoma State. Cincinnati does a great job of controlling the game through the air. Quarterback Brendan Sorsby has racked up 20 passing touchdowns and just one interception this season. Utah has a very good pass defense, so this could prove to be Sorsby's biggest challenge of the season.

Utah's record isn't shining quite as much as Cincinnati's record at the moment. The Utes are just 6-2 for the season, and both losses have come in Big 12 games. The losses were certainly against quality opponents as they dropped a game to Texas Tech, and then to BYU. The Texas Tech was a bit of an eyesore on the schedule as Utah was at home, and lost the game 34-10. BYU is at the top of the Big 12, and was playing well at the time. They narrowly escaped against Utah, winning 24-21. The Utes are going to look toward the ground game before they attack you via the air. Their rushing attack hs netted them 24 touchdowns this season with eight different carriers finding the end zone. It can be demoralizing for a team to have to constantly be pushed back and win in the trenches. Utah seems to do a very good job of battling in that very spot.

This is a game that probably won't quite reach that big number the books have hung on it. The Utes probably will win, but I would expect Cincinnati to put up a fight. I think the Bearcats cover here, but I'm not rushing to the window with that look. Instead, I think that the Utes will milk enough clock and play a smart defense against the areal attack of Sorsby. I'm going to back the under in this one.