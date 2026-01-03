Expect Defense To Be Optional In NFC West Showdown

Seahawks vs. 49ers, 8:00 ET

In the second matchup of huge playoff implication games on Saturday, we shift all the way across country from Tampa Bay to San Francisco. The NFC West has easily been the best conference in football this year with three teams making the playoffs, and each of them with a legitimate shot to actually make it to the Super Bowl. I'm excited to see the outcome of this game as the Seahawks take on the 49ers.

If you had the Seahawks winning the division, you are probably in line for a nice payday. Just ask my buddy Geoff Clark as he foresaw this improvement from the team this season. I'm not a big Sam Darnold believer, and his 14 interceptions on the season don't sit very easily with me, but he has been a reliable quarterback nonetheless. For the year he has tossed 25 touchdown passes and 3,850 yards with 1,709 yards and 10 of those touchdowns going to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Seattle has lost three times this season. The first was to the 49ers in Week 1 in Seattle, that was the first time Darnold suited up for the franchise, and while he had an acceptable game, it was clear he wasn't fully comfortable yet. The next loss was again at home when they lost to the Buccaneers, dropping that game by three. The third and final loss was on the road to divisional foes, the Rams. That was a two point loss. Three losses for a total of nine points on the season. They haven't had the toughest schedule in the world, beating only Pittsburgh (who might not be a playoff team), Jacksonville and Houston (both flawed playoff teams), and the Rams once. However, they do have a lot of convincing wins over the teams they should be beating.

The 49ers have looked great on offense and even pretty solid on defense. I was able to get a win with them last week as I took them over the Bears for the game. I'm not going to sit here and tell you I think San Francisco is the best team in the conference, because I don't. They've done an admirable job of dealing with constant injuries. George Kittle was out last week, no problem. Trent Williams played only a few snaps, no big deal. It seems like they always have the next man step up. Even when Brock Purdy went down, Mac Jones was able to replace 90% of what Purdy does. Their offense has looked dominant the last three weeks, posting 37 or more points in each game. It was against the Titans, Colts, and Bears, so not exactly great defenses. The problem is that I really have been unimpressed with their wins. The only playoff teams they've beat are the Bears, Rams, and Seahawks. Maybe the Panthers if you want to count them. Their losses, though, are all to good enough teams - the Jaguars, Buccaneers, Texans, and Rams. To be honest, the Bears could've won that game last week, too. The 49ers got the stand they needed, though.

As you probably expect, I am not sure that the 49ers are quite as good as they have looked over the past few weeks. They've won six straight games, but it hasn't been against great competition. Seattle hasn't had a ridiculously tough schedule either, but I do think they've improved since that opening week against the 49ers. This is their division to lose. I expect this to be a high scoring game, and if Trent Williams is out, I expect Seattle to win as well. Give me the over 49.5 for this one.