Expect Chiefs And Chargers To Have Rock Fight

Chiefs vs. Chargers, 8:00 ET

NFL on Friday Night? Why not! The NFL has just started, and we get football on Thursday, Friday, Sunday, and Monday. What a treat! I'm excited to see what this season has to offer for us. We have new storylines, we have players that have moved to new teams, and new coaches. Each team enters this year with hope and desire to be the best, and right now, they all have that opportunity. In tonight's game, we have the Chiefs taking on the Chargers in the Sao Paulo Game, which takes place in Brazil.

The Chiefs are coming off of an embarrassing loss in last year's Super Bowl. That is the memory that most people have hanging in their heads at the moment. The reality is that Kansas City still won 15 games last season, and while they got lucky in a lot of those games, they still found their way back to their third straight Super Bowl. They have won nine straight AFC West titles, and I have heard there are a lot of people that are down on the Chiefs this year. I, however, am not one of them. The team still has the best quarterback in the division and they have the best coach in the division. Supposedly they have a rejuvenated Travis Kelce as well. The thing that the team is lacking might be an offensive line to protect Patrick Mahomes, and receivers to for him to throw to. Rashee Rice is suspended for the first six games of the season, which could cause some problems. Sure, they have Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown (he is questionable for the game), and JuJu Smith-Schuster. Mahomes is better than virtually everyone at making lemonade out of lemons, but I do have concerns about how effective he will be on offense. I like the running game between Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt, both are solid contributors and mixed in well. The defense should still be good with Chris Jones leading the way, but they were repeatedly exploited in the Super Bowl, never getting a stop when needed.

The Chargers are coming off of a solid campaign last year, their first under head coach Jack Harbaugh. Los Angeles has a lot of the pieces they need to be a contender, but it is a question of if they can get them put together. Will this be the year that Justin Herbert takes another step forward? He has been a very reliable quarterback, and has averaged 27 touchdown passes per year. He has cut down on his interceptions the past two years as well, tossing just three last year. However, he is just 2-7 in games against the Chiefs in his career. If he is able to get some wins against them, that will go a long way for them keeping the Chiefs from winning another division title. Ladd McConkey has been a great addition to their receiving corps and Keenan Allen might have a little left in the tank. Herbert has always had a good connection with the often injured receiver. I have to assume the defense will be good once again, but I do think it might take a bit of time for the team to adjust.

Last season, the Chargers held the Chiefs to just 17 and 19 points in the two games. The problem was that the Chargers only scored 10 and 17 in the two games, losing both. I know the field conditions won't be great in Brazil, they almost never are. Instead of backing a side, though I think the Chiefs once again win - they will want to get back on the winning side after that bad Super Bowl, and they've had plenty of time to prepare. I'm going to back the under in this one. I think the two teams score closer to 35 combined than they do to 46.5. Depsite both teams having good offenses and great quarterbacks, they are both defensive teams. Back the under.