Expect The Big Ten Championship To Be A Big Snooze Fest

Indiana vs. Ohio State, 8:00 ET

I could be wrong, but I don't know that there has been a bigger football game in the country than the one that takes place this Saturday. This season has seen plenty of big games, and plenty with a lot on the line, but I am not sure that we have seen the #1 seed face the #2 seed this season - with maybe the exception of the first weekend of the year. Coincidentally, that would involve the same team, the Ohio State Buckeyes. This Saturday in the Big Ten Championship, Indiana takes on Ohio State.

The reality of this game is that it probably doesn't actually mean all that much. If the Hoosiers lose, unless it is a complete and utter blowout, they are probably still going to make the College Football Playoffs as one of the higher seeds. However, this would be a huge statement game for them if they could win, and maybe even if they can keep it close. Indiana has not had the toughest schedule in the world, so I wouldn't be overly surprised if this is a difficult game for them. However, they did beat #3 Oregon on the road in a very impressive 30-20 win. Their other ranked opponent was the Illinois Fighting Illini, who seem like they might've been overranked not only then but throughout the season. Either way, on their home turf, they demolished Illinois, winning 63-10. Their quarterback, Fernando Mendoza, could be a Heisman winner, and their team overall has been incredibly efficient on offense. Defensively, they have allowed 20 points or more just twice this season. As much as I like Ohio State, I'm not exactly a proponent of them having a great offense.

Ohio State does a lot of things well, but scoring isn't the first that comes to mind. I really am not trying to take anything away from the best team in the country, but let's be realistic about them. If the game is on the line in a two-minute drill, are you picking their offense out of all the ones in college football to get you the win? I suppose you could make a case that it doesn't matter because they've played in exactly one one-score game this season, and it was the game I alluded to earlier as they beat Texas in Ohio in Week 1. They can run the ball effectively enough, and their quarterback, Julian Sayin, is reliable. I just don't think they've really been challenged to do much on offense. Their defense has been so good, that you could probably put a significantly weaker offense than they actually have on the field and still come out victorious.

You probably see where I'm going with my play for this game. The Buckeyes are a good team, and they probably are going to win. I think they cover the number because I do feel like they are better than the Hoosiers by a decent amount. They have a bit of a history of choking in this game, but to be honest, who cares about winning the Big Ten anyway? They want to win the National Championship. Winning this game does put them in a better position to do so, but losing it won't hurt either team all that much. I still think this is one where we get more of a chess match than we get a offensive showcase. The defenses are just too good, give me the under 48.5.