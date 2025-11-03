Even With Changes Florida Should Pickup Where They Left Off

Florida vs. Arizona, 7:00 ET

You probably didn't even notice it, but College Basketball starts today. Can you believe it? It feels like just yesterday the teams were cutting down the nets. However, we have reached that point in the year where the teams tip off and we get some great tournaments going. You will see a lot of cupcake matchups to start a season, but there are some teams that are fighting immediately against tough competition. Two of those teams that aren't dodging any smoke to start the season are the Florida Gators and the Arizona Wildcats.

The Gators had a really nice season last year, and that is a bit of an understatement considering they won the College Basketball championship. It wasn't always easy. They won their last three games by five, six, and two points. That was all last year, though, and the Gators will have their work cut out for them if they want to repeat as champions. The team is ranked third in the nation this season, and I don't think that is a nod to last year. There is still a lot of talent on the roster, but this team also lost its main contributors. Walter Clayton Jr., Alijah Martin, and Will Richard are all in the NBA right now. Those three guys combined for 46 points per game for the Gators last season. They were the top three scorers on the team. I don't care who you get to transfer or which freshmen come to your team; that is a tough thing to replace. They are being replaced by Xaivian Lee and Boogie Fland. That doesn't exactly scream continuity. Fland averaged 13.5 points last season for a decent Arkansas team. Lee played at Princeton the past three seasons and averaged about 17 points per game the past two years.

The Arizona Wildcats had their season ended by Duke last year, but they were at least competitive in that game. They dropped it 100-93, but clearly couldn't stop the Blue Devils attack. Arizona ended last year at 24-13, which isn't anything bad, but also, there were times they had some very questionable losses. Their goal is similar to the Gators, they need to find a way to build their team quickly this year. Arizona lost its best scorer, Caleb Love, to the NBA. KJ Lewis, their third leading scorer from last year, is now at Georgetown. Last year's starting center, Henri Veesaar, is now donning the Carolina blue. That leaves Jaden Bradley and Trey Townsend to do the work for the team. They also got an Ivy League guard on their team now, Evan Nelson. The Wildcats ended up with the #2-ranked recruiting class in the game, so incoming freshmen could have an immediate impact. They have three of the top 30 players in the nation coming into the roster. They will also have plenty of attention as Bryce James (yes, another one of LeBron's sons) will be on the team. He could be redshirted, though.

This is not a home game for either team, but it is more of a home game for Arizona. They are playing this game in Las Vegas, and both teams come in with a lot of question marks. I'm not ready to say that Florida is going to come into the game and pick up where they left off last season. They do still have some very good talent from last year, but who is ready to step up? I lean towards the under as the offenses will struggle with the new guys. I think that the Florida team has a bit more continuity and is relying on guys who have seen college action more than the Wildcats. I'll take them to cover the short number.