Eovaldi Deserves The Cy Young, Watch Today And See Why

Rangers vs. Blue Jays, 1:37 ET

I give a lot of complaints about the schedule makers for the professional leagues, but I need to give a compliment to the baseball scheduler this year. They have done a great job the past two weeks with great teams facing off regularly. The pitching matchups have been pretty solid for a lot of the games as well, which is part of the benefit, but credit can't be given to the schedule makers for that. Today, we get a matchup between two teams with playoff hopes as the Rangers take on the Blue Jays.

The fact that the Rangers still have hope is interesting to me. Texas has been consistent enough, but most of that is due to their pitching. The problem has been the offense really has not upheld their end of the bargain. The team is hitting just around .230 for the season, and they have about 100 fewer runs than the Blue Jays do. The Rangers have enough talent in their lineup, it just doesn't seem like it all clicks at the correct time. They have been very bad on the road this season, but have had some success at home this year. Tonight they get one of their two shining stars in the rotation - Nathan Eovaldi - to take the ball. Eovaldi has been fantastic this season, but isn't getting enough recognition because he doesn't have quite as many innings as some of the top guys. He is 10-3 for the season with a 1.71 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP. He does have 114 strikeouts in 116 innings pitched this season. He has been even better on the road than he has been at home this year. He has made 10 road starts, covering 64.1 innings, and allowing just nine earned runs. This guy should win the Cy Young award, but probably won't get enough votes because he will end with too few innings. The last time he faced Toronto he left the game with an injury. He went two innings, allowed two hits and a walk while striking out two. The Blue Jays have hit him well - Vlad Guerrero Jr. especially - the team is 42-for-114 against him.

The Blue Jays have the potential to win the whole thing this year. The team has one of the best offenses in the game, with a batting average of almost .270 for the season. This team has been very good against good teams; they have been on a hot streak through most of the season. A lot can change in the playoffs, but they have a solid rotation, and the fans of Toronto get behind the Blue Jays when they are in the playoffs and doing well. The pitching staff might be a bit of a question mark, but with four or five solid starters, this team could do a lot this year. They give the ball to Jose Berrios this season with a 9-4 record, 3.74 ERA, and a 1.26 WHIP. He hasn't been quite as sharp at home this season, with a 4.00 ERA, but that's not terrible. For the most part, he has allowed only a few runs in most outing. He had a very good stretch in May and June where he had nine quality starts in 11 outings. Overall, the Rangers are batting just .270 against him, with a few players not doing very well against him, Rowdy Tellez, Kyle Higashioka, and Jack Burger.

This is a game where there are some props that make sense. Corey Seager has done well against Berrios, and Guerrero Jr. is worth a total bases look. However, I'm going to back Nathan Evoldi once again. I think the total could go over, especially with how well the Blue Jays have hit Eovaldi. My play for the game though is to take the better pitcher and given how great he has been on the road this season, the obvious pick here is to back the Rangers through five innings.