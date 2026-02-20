Will End Of Year Momentum Carry Over For Guardians?

Cleveland Guardians Preview

The American League Central sent three teams to the playoffs just a few years ago when the Tigers, Royals, and Guardians made the postseason. Then last year, it looked like the Tigers were going to run away with the division while everyone else took a step back. All of a sudden, the Guardians turned it on and rocked their way to the postseason. Will they be the division favorites this year, or was it just a fluke?

Last year recap:

I don’t get annoyed at my lack of checking odds often, but I didn’t bother checking the market at all when the Tigers were well ahead of the Guardians last season. It would’ve been an epic cash if you would’ve bet on Cleveland to win the division. They were 281-1 on July 28th, according to ESPN. It was also a major collapse from Detroit, but that will be covered in their preview. They were 69-70 on September 4th last season. They went 19-4 the res of the way including going 5-1 over the Tigers in that stretch. Ultimately, they lost to the Tigers in the postseason in three games. They lost 2-1 and 6-3 in games 1 and 3.

Offseason moves:

You had an epic end to the season. You have one of the best 15 players in baseball in Jose Ramirez, so you go out and spend money to bolster the team, right? That’s not really the Cleveland way. Honestly, there isn’t much significant to mention that the Guardians did this offseason. They added a few bullpen arms, but that’s really the only thing to highlight.

Roster:

I’ve always found that the Guardians know how to make their rotation work. It never seemed like they had the best arms, but they found ways to make them consistent. Consistently, the Guardians were finding guys that they milked the best out of. Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, Slade Cecconi, and Logan Allen won’t scare anyone. However, they are all relatively reliable and should give you ERAs between 3.50 and 4.50. Their bullpen was where they tinkered a bit this offseason and should be solid. Offense will once again be an issue. The Guardians were the only playoff team with a negative run differential last year. Ramirez will be the highlight, as usual. The rest of the team will be about stringing together hits, and manufacturing runs.

Betting outlook:

The team was basically a .500 team before their hot streak. You can’t count on another Tigers collapse. The Royals should be better, but the White Sox and Twins are going to still struggle to win games. I’m not rushing to the window to bet the over 79.5 wins, but I do think it’s a realistic possibility. There is no value on betting them to not make the playoffs at -230. And, making the playoffs at +185 isn’t a great number in my opinion. I won’t play them at all, but I also won’t count them out of winning 80 games.