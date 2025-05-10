Edmonton Is Going To Take Game 3

Golden Knights vs. Oilers, 9:00 ET

A lot has been said about how terrible the NBA is during the regular season, but the playoffs have shown just how great the game can be when people are playing and trying. With hockey, the regular season isn't hated on nearly as much, but the reality is that the NHL gets substantially better in the postseason. The games are more exciting, the intensity is up, fans care more, the same reasons the NBA is better too. Playoff hockey is fun to watch, let's make it even more fun as the Golden Knights take on the Oilers.

As you would expect, the Golden Knights were one of the best teams in hockey this season. They ended the season with a 50-22-10 record overall, and were decent, but not great on the road this season. They did take the first round series in six games and went 2-1 on the road. For the season, the team is scoring 3.34 goals per game. Their defense was great as well, holding opponents to just 2.61 goals against per game. The team also shot about four more times per game than opponents during the regular season. They scored at least three goals in all of their wins, and they allowed at least two goals in each of their games in the postseason. They are probably going to once again put Aiden Hill in the net. He has already lost the first two games of the season. Hill did face the Oilers four times in the regular season. One time he allowed two goals on the road, and he allowed six in the other road game.

The Oilers have a little bit of everything, and exactly what you need to capture the Stanley Cup. After two games in this series they at least look like they have a good chance to advance. This season, the Oilers went 48-29-5 this season, and were good at home with a 25-13-3 record. For the year, the Oilers scored about 3.16 goals per game while allowing 2.87 goals. They also took about five more shots per game than their opponents. They know about how a 2-0 lead can go though, and need to step on the Golden Knights' throat here. After dropping the first two games against the Kings, the Oilers have now won six straight games. Their offense has looked great with four or more goals in four of the six games. I assume they will put Calvin Pickard in the net. He hasn't been flawless this season, but he has gotten them wins in both games.

Now that the series is shifting to Edmonton, I kind of think that the Golden Knights are cooked. Their offense is clicking, their goalies are doing just enough. Vegas will have to pull out all the stops in this one, but just because you are desperate doesn't mean you are going to get a win. I think the Oilers are going to take this one and have a commanding 3-0 lead here.

