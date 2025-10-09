Eagles Should Rebound Offensively After Team Meeting

Eagles at Giants, 8:15 ET

It has been a rough couple of days for Outkick readers if you're tailing my bets. I've missed my past two baseball bets. I whiffed on the WNBA look that I had yesterday as the Aces went up 3-0 and won at the buzzer. So, yeah… I'm looking to turn this around. Everyone has rough stretches; you just have to kind of navigate through those moments. That's the situation right now, but I figure it helps to let you know so you can at least know that I'm a bit cold with betting at the moment. Thankfully, football is back, and aside from this past weekend, this has been a strong season. Let's take a look at how we should bet on the Thursday Night Football matchup between the Eagles and the Giants.

The Eagles are coming off of a week in which they suffered their first loss. I mentioned this in my look for the Broncos game that is published Sunday, but the Eagles looked like they were teetering on a loss for a while. They started the season with a decent win over the rival Cowboys. Week 2 saw them escape from a Super Bowl rematch in Kansas City, but it was a game where one play made a major difference. They were losing to the Rams for most of the game before figuring it out. They let the Buccaneers come back in the game, but ultimately held them off. Then last week, they weren't able to do the same. The Eagles had a big lead, and then the Broncos scored a few times in the fourth quarter to take the game. The Eagles offense stalled out, and the defense couldn't get the stops they needed. Now reports are coming out that there was a meeting between Saquon Barkley, Jalen Hurts, and AJ Brown. Is Brown really unhappy after winning a Super Bowl? I suppose it is possible, but he leads the team in targets. He isn't really being targeted in the endzone as Dallas Goedert has the most receiving touchdowns for the team at four.

The Giants are 1-4 at the moment, and their lone win came two weeks ago as the team switched over to Jaxon Dart as their quarterback. That first week had quite a bit of swagger with him under center. Dart ran for a score to get started with the Giants. Then he threw his first touchdown pass in the third quarter of the game. Both teams couldn't score in the fourth quarter, and that seemed to spill over a bit for New York as they took on New Orleans last week. Against the Saints, the Giants jumped out to a lead and had two touchdown passes to their tight end, Theo Johnson, but they couldn't get anything else the remainder of the game. They went into halftime losing as well after losing a fumble. They actually had three fumbles, with one being returned for a touchdown. Look at their fourth quarter possessions from last week: Fumble returned for a touchdown, interception, interception, turnover on downs. Rough. I get it, Dart is a young quarterback, but some guys improve in the fourth, not regress. Now he faces a tough Eagles defense that really doesn't have a glaring weakness.

I'm not particularly sure that I want to bet on the Giants to cover against a tough Eagles team that is probably angry after their loss. If this is truly another Super Bowl - caliber squad, they are going to roll to victory, and they will put behind the drama we've heard about this week. AJ Brown is +205 to score a touchdown tonight and I can't imagine they steer away from him. I think he will be the squeaky wheel that gets the grease. Barkley will also probably get one. I'm going to back the Eagles to score over 23.5 points tonight.