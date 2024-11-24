Eagles Will Keep Rolling Against Rams

Eagles vs. Rams, 8:20 ET

I put out a lot of plays on primetime games. It isn't because I think you have to bet on them. In fact, I think usually the general public bets on them too much. However, I like to provide a bit of guidance on these games because they usually feature good teams, and people like to bet on the games they are going to watch. Tonight we have one of the hottest teams in the NFL, the Eagles, taking on a team that is looking for a path into the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams.

The Eagles are 8-2 and have won six straight games. After winning their season opener against Green Bay, they fell to the Falcons. They squeaked by the Saints with a 15-12 victory, this was back when New Orleans was looked at as one of the best teams in the league. Against Tampa Bay, they were blown out. This was a game that the Eagles didn't have AJ Brown. In every game Brown has been in, the Eagles have taken home a victory. The team has been unreal since the Bye week as well. They have scored at least 20 points in all six games, and at least 26 or more in the past five games. The most points the defense has allowed is just 23. The combination of Saquon Barkley and Jalen Hurts has been unreal. Barkley last week scored two touchdowns late in the game to steal that one away from the rival Commanders. Barkley now has 10 total touchdowns on the season with four of his games bringing two or more touchdowns. He isn't used in the passing game as much as I thought, but he has racked up the yards on the ground, having six of his 10 games with over 100 rushing yards.

The Rams are in quite as dominant of a situation. They are just 5-5 for the year, but they are 4-1 since their bye week. Their lone loss came a couple of weeks ago against the Dolphins. It was a bit surprising that the Dolphins were able to head into Los Angeles and take a win. The Rams played well, but couldn't get their offense going effectively enough to capture the game. They bounced back with a win over the Patriots last week, Matthew Stafford was once again great and threw for over 290 yards for the third straight game. With Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua back in the fold, the Eagles are going to have a difficult time controlling everything. The Eagles have the second-best passing defense in the NFL, so it won't be a cakewalk for the Rams offense either. It won't be easier to just run the ball either as the Eagles rushing defense also has been a wall. They are the seventh best rushing defense in football so Kyren Williams could struggle, but he had 97 rushing yards against the Vikings (best rushing defense in football), so who knows what will happen here.

Los Angeles isn't exactly known for having a huge home-field advantage. The Eagles are rolling and eventually will stop, but I'm not sure that it happens here. Traveling across country is not usually easy, but the Eagles have extra rest for this game. I think the Eagles will take this one down and keep their march toward the playoffs. Back the Eagles to cover the -2.5.