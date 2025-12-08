Eagles And Chargers Should Challenge Each Other's Defenses

Eagles vs. Chargers, 8:15 ET

I opened a few articles for this week of the NFL by telling you what a disaster Thanksgiving week had been for me. I was just destroyed outside of one game. I went 1-6 for the week. This week, I'm 3-0 and looking to complete a sweep as Monday Night Football hits. I suppose I could tell you to feel free to fade, but as I told someone who tweeted that I was ice cold last week, I would get the money back, and I'm well on my way at this point. On Monday Night Football we have the Eagles taking on the Chargers, and I have a chance to make it a perfect week.

A Super Bowl hangover has been really common for many teams for years. The Chiefs, this year, are an absolute train wreck and probably won't make the playoffs. The Eagles, who won last year's Super Bowl, have been a bit of a disappointment, but not a full-blown disaster. The team is 8-4 for the season with an equal record on the road and at home at 4-2. They have lost their past two games, though, and really need a win to get back on track. The Eagles have looked a bit suspicious much of the season. So far for the season, the team won four straight, lost two, won four straight, lost two. If that trend continues, they will end the year 12-5, and lose in the first game of the playoffs. That's less of a trend and more of a coincidence than anything. Looking at who Philadelphia has lost to this season - Denver, New York, Dallas, and Chicago - they should've probably beaten all of them. The running game looks terrible, their passing game looks better than it did early in the year, and their defense has taken a step back. Perhaps this just isn't the same unreal squad from last season.

The Chargers have an identical record to Philadelphia at 8-4. They certainly came into the season with significantly lower expectations than the Eagles, but they still were expected to be a potential playoff team. Their defense hasn't been quite as good as last year, and their offense has shown a lot of inconsistency over the season. Defensively, the team is 13th against the run, which isn't terrible, and I would still categorize them as one of the better teams in football. However, I do feel like there are some opportunities for the team to improve against the run. They are the second-best team against the pass this season. I have some concerns that part of their success has been due to their schedule. There isn't really a single offensive threat, outside of maybe Kansas City in Week 1 when they were down receivers (and we've now seen they are terrible), that is a big offensive threat. The Eagles and Cowboys, who they play in two weeks, are the two best offenses they should face this season.

It isn't quite clear to me why the Eagles are favored on the road other than the fact that it would be hard to see them lose three games in a row. But, it also isn't unheard of that they could drop the game. The Chargers defense could be as good as the numbers are showing, and it isn't just due to them playing a soft schedule. Personally, I think the Eagles win the game, but the smarter player for me is the over. Both teams are averaging about 21 points allowed to opponents, and I really don't think either will be able to fully stop the other. Back over 41.5 here.