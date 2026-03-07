Duke Won't Let A Repeat Of Last Time Happen Against North Carolina

North Carolina vs. Duke, 6:30 ET

If you're a sports bettor and write about sports betting you can't really go without putting some words out about North Carolina vs. Duke, right? Of course not. This is the premier matchup in the field of sports betting if you're a College Basketball bettor. I did put out a play on these two the first time that they matched up this season, but I lost. I'll get another chance here as we get the second iteration of the matchup this year. Give me all of the North Carolina vs. Duke that I can get, and give me my revenge in this one.

North Carolina does not have the same evaluation this season as the Blue Devils, but that doesn't mean they are a bad team. In fact, I think the Tar Heels have been sneaky good for most of the year. They are 24-6 for the season, but they are just 12-5 in the ACC which is a little bit of a disappointment as there aren't a ton of great teams in the conference. In fact, that is good for only fourth in the conference. Their five losses have been at SMU, Stanford, California, Miami, and North Carolina State. If you noticed, that means they've lost five conference games, and every one of those have been on the road. This is not a home game for the Tar Heels as they have to travel to Cameron Indoor to take on the Dukies. Their standout Freshman, Caleb Wilson, has not played in the past six games after a hand injury and I highly doubt they bring him back for this game. I don't think it matters even if they do.

It really doesn't matter what you think of the school. Duke has been either the best or one of the top five teams all season. They are 28-2 for the season, and their two losses came by a total of four points. I have to imagine they have some severe frustration about dropping both games, but the one to North Carolina that they lost was absolutely egregious in my opinion. Duke was up 12 on the road at halftime, and rather than step on their opponent's throat, they let North Carolina come back and hit a game-winning three with less than a second remaining. Things happen, but that was a game they absolutely had and let it slip through their grasp. They won't make that same mistake against this team again. For the record, they did lose the Texas Tech game, at home, after being up by 10 at halftime, so maybe they aren't reacting to second half adjustments well enough. In their home games against ACC opponents, they have won by six, seven, 21, 31, 18, 13, 37, and 26.

This game will be a Duke win, and they will do it by likely double digits. The Blue Devils have shown signs that they can make mistakes, but they don't do it often. They know this is a game they want to get some revenge in. North Carolina is wounded and has to be happy with a split this season. I'd expect that the Tar Heels put up a decent fight. But, this game means more for Duke, there is revenge on their side, and they have been destroying teams at home. It will be a bad day to be a North Carolina fan. Give me Duke to cover.