Duke Will Continue To Demolish Opponents

Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 12:00 ET

For months we have been blessed with college football gracing our television screens on Saturday afternoons and throughout the remainder of the day. Now that that is all well and done (Congrats again, Hoosiers), we are left searching for something different to fill our days as we sink into our couches. Well, look no further as we have a ridiculous amount of College Basketball games today, and some of them are so enticing, we just have to bet on them. The first one for me comes here as Duke takes on Virginia Tech.

Duke is currently ranked fourth in the nation this season, and it doesn't really come as much of a surprise as the team continues to have a revolving door of talent and top recruits each season. This year, the Blue Devils sit at 19-1 with a perfect 8-0 mark in the ACC. The lone loss that Duke has suffered was against Texas Tech, on a neutral court, and they dropped that game by just one point. If you don't follow the team at all, you probably still are familiar with Cam Boozer, son of former NBA player, Carlos Boozer. The younger son is dominating the team similar to the way Cooper Flagg did last season. I don't particularly find Cameron as versatile as Flagg, but he is certainly impressive, leading the team in points, rebounds, assists, and steal for the season. He is third in blocks per game for what it is worth. Boozer takes very high percentage shots and can shoot from the outside. He is a decent free-throw shooter and should be penciled in for about 20 points in any given game.

Virginia Tech is not ranked, but that doesn't mean it is void of any talent. The roster actually has some very nice pieces, and I think they probably are going to make the NCAA Tournament if they can string together a few wins in the ACC play. Right now, they find themselves with a 16-6 record, but they are very average against their conference opponents, going 5-4 for the year. The Hokies have lost to St. Mary's, VCU, Wake Forest, Stanford, SMU, and Louisville this season. The only home loss was against Stanford, and that was a one-point game. The first two losses, against St. Mary's and VCU, were both on a neutral site during the Thanksgiving tournaments. Virginia Tech is not very guard-heavy, and their best player is their forward, Amani Hansberry, who will match up against Boozer. They do have five guys scoring in double digits each game, and another two on the verge, so there is certainly enough offense to go around for Virginia Tech.

If you want to look at this in terms of common opponents, the one that stands out to me right from the jump is Louisville. Virginia Tech played them on the road and lost by 14. Road losses are common, so not that big of a deal. Duke beat the Cardinals by 31. The Hokies also lost to Stanford by one point at home. The Blue Devils beat Stanford, on the road, by 30. There are some teams that are just substantially better than others. I think this is the biggest game on the season for Virginia Tech, so maybe they keep it close, but it looks like Duke enjoys blowing teams out. Give me the Blue Devils to cover the big spread on the road.