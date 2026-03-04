Ducks On The Frozen Pond Have Been Reliable All Year

Islanders vs. Ducks, 10:00 ET

It was a rough day for me on the hardwood. Nebraska didn't bother showing up against UCLA, and somehow Kansas lost their game to Arizona State. It wasn't just that Kansas lost the game; it was the way they lost. They were down 20 at halftime, and then they showed that they were the better team in the second half. There was more intensity, more effort, and somewhat better execution. However, they could only get within two points. Arizona State ended up winning by 10. The Sun Devils shot fewer shots, had fewer rebounds, and shot at less than 35% from the floor. Kansas still shot worse, and it wasn't just the Sun Devils' defense. They had over 20 offensive rebounds. I don't think I've ever seen a team lose when they have that many offensive rebounds. Clearly, I'm on tilt, so I'm taking today off from basketball. Thank goodness we have hockey and I can try and rebuild the damage from yesterday as the Islanders take on the Ducks.

The Islanders enter tonight's game with a 35-21-5 record overall. They are one of the better teams in the league, and currently are in third place of the Metropolitan Division with 75 points. They are rolling lately, having won five straight going back to before the Olympic Break took place. It isn't like they've dominated the games, though. In the three games since the return to action, they've won each by one goal, and two of them were overtime victories. They also have had a bit of a rough travel schedule going for two games in Canada, then one in New York before tonight's game across the country. For the season, the Islanders are averaging 2.92 goals per game, and they are allowing just 2.74, one of the best marks in the league. David Rittich will get the start in the crease tonight. For the season, he is 13-8-3 with a 2.63 goals against per game average. He also has about a 90% save percentage.

The Ducks are also playing strong hockey this season and come into this game just a point behind Vegas in the Pacific Division. For the season, the team is 33-24-3 but they are absolutely crushing it at the pond (also known as their home ice). With a 20-9-1 mark, the team has to feel very confident in winning games when they have the home locker room. They did play last night, and they dropped the game to the Avalanche 5-1. This was a home game, and this is the fifth game since the return to action for the Ducks. In the other four, they have gone 3-1 with all of them coming at home. As mentioned for the Islanders, they aren't really dominating anyone. All three wins were by just one goal with one coming in overtime and another in a shootout. It is expected that they have Ville Husso in the net today. He has been better at home with a 2.66 goals against per game average compared to a 3.26 average overall.

This game is a bit of a coin flip for the teams. The Islanders are certainly the more rested team, but that doesn't always matter. The Ducks have been so good at home it is very hard to fade them. However, I have very little confidence in Husso, but he clearly performs better at home. Rittich has faced the Ducks before and got the best of them. That games, however, was in New York. I'm going to stick with the Ducks here though. I think the travel will catch up to New York, and I think we get a bit of that revenge angle as well. Give me the Ducks on the moneyline.