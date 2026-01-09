Dominant Hoosier Run Will Continue Against Ducks

Oregon vs. Indiana, 7:30 ET

There are just two games remaining for the College Football season, one that saw some incredible hot streaks from myself, and a couple of low points. Unfortunately, some of the less successful bets have come in this College Football Playoff. A mental note to myself for next year: Fade teams on Bye Weeks in the Playoffs. Either way, half of the National Championship is set, but we still have to get the other half here as the Oregon Ducks take on the Indiana Hoosiers.

It probably goes without saying that Oregon is one of the best teams in the nation, but they are for a variety of reasons. Their defense is very good, and their offense can impose its will against almost anyone. This is a team that has just one loss on its record this season, and it came against this Indiana club. You may be asking just how good the defense is, and I'll try to share that here. The defense has held opponents to just 15.3 points per game this season. They pitched a shutout against Texas Tech in their last game. I thought that Texas Tech would win that game, but ultimately played the under for the first half, so I was happy to cash that with ease. In two Playoff games, the Ducks have had a mixed bag of results, beating the James Madison Dukes 51-34, and then the aforementioned victory over Texas Tech with a 23-0 final. To be honest, I was dead wrong about the Dukes scoring that many points. I had their team total under, and clearly they exceeded that by a mile. Perhaps the Ducks just wanted to win and move on.

Indiana has been the most impressive team in College Football this year. They have dominated everyone they've played and look to have an undefeated championship season. It is hard to win games at this level, but the Hoosiers have made it look easy and could be the first ever 16-0 College Football team. That rides mostly on quarterback Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana defense. They had a bye in the first round of the playoffs, and were able to use that time to clearly prepare for their opponent. They didn't just defeat Alabama, they made the Crimson Tide look like a Group of 5 program as they beat them in every phase of the game. Indiana won that game with ease, pounding Alabama to the tune of 38-3. Mendoza barely broke a sweat in the game, throwing for 192 yards on just 16 passes (14 completions), and three touchdowns. Alabama was able to only muster 193 yards of offense. You may think Oregon's defense is impressive - and it is - but Indiana was second in the nation in points allowed per game at 11.1.

Beating a team twice in a year, especially a good team, is tough. That does go into the case for the Ducks. However, beating a great team, even just once, is even tougher. That's what Oregon has to do against Indiana. The Hoosiers have had three one-score games this year, and none of them were against Oregon. The Ducks hosted the Hoosiers and lost 30-20. Indiana had more overall yards, more passing yards, more rushing yards, one fewer turnover, five more sacks, and four more tackles for a loss. It wasn't a fluke; Indiana was ahead for all but one possession of the game. Oregon punted one fewer times and missed a kick. Indiana is going to do this again and should do it by a touchdown. Give me the Hoosiers.