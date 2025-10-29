Dodgers Will Knock Around Yesavage In Game 5

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers, Game 5, 8:00 ET

There is no secret that the baseball season is the longest of any of the four sports. It also shouldn't be a secret that playoff baseball is substantially better than the regular season. Do you really spend a ton of time watching games? The league tried to create their own version of Redzone, but even that didn't really have the same interest level. I think if you had 10 games going and you showed only scoring plays or key moments, it could be pretty fun, but there just isn't as much pressure on the games like we have in the playoffs. This World Series has been outstanding and we are tied at 2-2 with the Blue Jays and Dodgers now searching for two more wins in the final three games.

The Blue Jays are unflappable, apparently. A lot of teams would've rolled over and died after losing that 18-inning game, but the Blue Jays came out and took care of business. Toronto continues to find ways to rebound after being counted out. I suppose it is a small example of what they've done all season. To start the year, very few thought they would make the playoffs. It was never about talent; they just never got everything together that they needed in order to actually win. This year, they did that and took the top spot in the American League. In the playoffs, they took down last year's pennant winner. Then, after dropping the first two games of the series, they beat the Mariners in seven games. They were down in Game 7 before a George Springer homer saved the day. This is obviously a crucial game for both teams as whoever wins only needs to take one of the final two games. Tonight, the Blue Jays turn to their youngster, Trey Yesavage. Yesavage has more playoff starts in his career than he does regular-season starts, which is kind of crazy. This is the first time he is starting on the road, though. In his first four outings, he threw 19 innings and has allowed nine earned runs. In the first matchup against the Dodgers, he went four innings and allowed four hits, two earned runs, and three walks. The Blue Jays gave a ton of run support in the game, so they won.

The Dodgers are showing just how difficult it is to be back-to-back champions. They obviously coasted through the National League Championship Series, winning in four games. However, this series has shown that the contact hitting of Toronto, and key homers at big moments have been a lot for them to deal with. Their starting pitching hasn't been terrible, but they certainly weren't as crisp as they were against the Brewers. The bigger issue to me is that the team seems like they are doing nothing but looking to hit homers. The Dodgers are popping up a ton of pitches, and in general, only a few guys are getting hits with any regularity. Blake Snell goes for them tonight, and he was a disaster in his first start. In five innings, he allowed eight hits, three walks, and five earned runs. I was on Snell the first time he took the mound, but he had a total stinker. When he is locked in, he is one of the best pitchers in baseball. What he has done better than most starters is rebound from bad outings. Snell allowed five runs in two other starts this season. His next starts were substantially better.

This is another situation where Snell's bad start won't be a reflection of the success for the Blue Jays. Sometimes guys just don't have their best stuff. I'm not convinced that Toronto caused the bad game against Snell. I think he just couldn't locate the way he normally does. The more consistent offense has been Toronto, but I think the Dodgers get their win today. I also think the Dodgers will knock around Yesavage, having seen him days ago and having him face a tough crowd. I'll back the Dodgers through five on the run line as I like that price a bit better than them having to win by two or more for the game.