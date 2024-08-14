Dodgers Can Pounce On Montas Who Has Struggled All Year

Dodgers vs. Brewers, 8:10 ET

I had been running fairly hot the last couple of weeks. The past two days haven't been great, even with losing a coin flip in one of the games. It will happen over the course of the season, but losing days back-to-back is a lot more noticeable than three days apart. I'm looking to get back on the winning ways as we take a look at two teams that are vying for a playoff position. This could be an eventual playoff matchup as well depending on how the chips fall as the Dodgers are taking on the Brewers in Milwaukee.

The Dodgers come into this game at 71-49 for the season, and just a 3.5 game lead over the Diamdonbacks and the Padres who both have been playing very well over the last month or so. In fairness to Los Angeles, they have been playing very well in the second half also. They are currently on a five-game winning streak and are looking to push it six and secure a series win against the Brewers. In the second half, the Dodgers are 15-8 with two different five-game winning streaks. The team is still not fully healthy but did get back Mookie Betts from the injured list and he has returned as if he didn't miss a game. In the series, he is 4-for-9 with a home run and three RBIs. The team still needs to get back Max Muncy, but he should return some time next week. The pitching staff is still a huge issue with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, James Paxton, and Walker Buehler on the injured list. Buehler actually returns tonight to face the Brewers. Buehler has struggled to be healthy this season, as this will be only his ninth start of the year. When he is available, he hasn't been that sharp, especially on the road. This season, as the road starter, he has allowed at least three earned runs in each game. In 16 innings on the road, he has allowed 16 earned runs. He's only allowed three hits over 16 at-bats to Brewers hitters.

The Brewers are 67-52 for the season, but they don't have quite the pile of teams chasing them down like the Dodgers do. The closest in the division is the Cardinals, and they are 7.5 games back. The other four teams in the NL Central are all between 7.5 and 11 games behind the Brewers. Milwaukee has been reliable for the entire season and is probably the most consistent team in the National League with maybe the exception of the Phillies. They have had injuries, but not to the extent of the Braves or Dodgers. Their pitching staff doesn't have a true ace, and might not even have a true secondary starter. They made a deal to trade for Frankie Montas, but he's not having a great season. Montas is 5-8 with a 5.10 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP for the season. He has only made two starts for the Brewers, but they were able to win both of the games. So far, Montas has faced the Braves and Nationals. He allowed three earned runs in both games. Even with winning the game against the Braves, he still went just four innings and allowed three earned drums on two hits and four walks. With the Reds earlier in the season, he faced the Dodgers, allowing three earned runs over five innings. He issued three walks and two home runs in the game. Overall, Dodger hitters are hitting .316 against Montas in 79 at-bats.

If you want to pick a winner for this game, I lean toward the Dodgers. They are playing great baseball right now, and they really can't let off the gas at all right now. Los Angeles gets a bit of a pick-me-up with Buehler coming back. Montas hasn't pitched well enough for me to have confidence that he is going to win this game for the Brewers. However, Buehler has been very bad on the road. The over 4.5 for the first five innings is a bit high on the juice. I do think Buehler is at least more capable of turning in a good outing. Rather than play the total for the game, I'll just take the Dodgers team total over 4.5 for the game.