Diamondbacks Will Crush Colorado

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies, 9:10 ET

There are a few games each year that you look at and realize that this is why sports betting was invented. If you aren't a fan of certain teams, you really don't pay attention to them. I understand sports betting has gotten very mainstream and people are inundated with ads. I once joked that the homily at church was sponsored by FanDuel. It isn't far off, but the good that sports betting can bring does tend to outweigh the bad, at least in my book. With that said, we need to look at the game between the Diamondbacks and Rockies a game no one would care about if it weren't for sports betting.

The Diamondbacks enter today's game looking like they will be sellers instead of buyers at the deadline. This is a team that made it to the World Series two years ago and made the playoffs last season. To say they have to blow up the team would be absurd. They tried to invest into the roster this year by adding Corbin Burnes to the rotation. He is injured, but kind of looked like a shell of himself this year anyway. Now the chatter is if they will keep Zac Gallen who was described as having good but not great stuff - when he is on, he is great. Another name floating around is today's stater Merrill Kelly. Kelly is 6-3 with a 3.41 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP. Those are all good numbers and something that would be worthy of a start in the playoffs for most teams. Kelly has struggled on the road this season, and playing at Coors is never fun. However, the Rockies team is hitting just .118 against him.

The Rockies are going to be sellers, the biggest question is if anyone wants to buy anything from this team. They are doing significantly better than they were even a month ago. They almost certainly will get to 20 wins faster than they got to 10, for example. However, this team has very little talent. This team has very little in the farm system, and there isn't much hope for anything else for the squad. Today they send out Carson Palmquist to the mound in hopes that he can do something for Colorado. He is 0-4 with a 7.76 ERA and a 1.76 WHIP. I think that is the highest WHIP I've seen in two months. It will probably come as no surprise that his ERA is higher at Coors Field than on the road, but both are above seven. He has allowed at least four earned runs in four of his six starts, including five earned in four innings in his debut against Arizona.

This is a game that the clear edge is on the Diamondbacks side. I think the best play isn't the highly juiced moneyline, or even the over for the game. Instead, I think the team total for the Diamondbacks is the right play in this game. Let's back that, or if you prefer, the Diamondbacks run line. I could also see a first five full game winner for Arizona here.