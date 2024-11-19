Detroit Lions Are Super Bowl 2025 Betting Favorites For The First Time Ever

Dan Campbell honored promises made during his kneecap-biting introductory press conference to be the next Detroit Lions head coach almost four years ago. For the first time in NFL history, the 9-1 Lions are the betting favorites to win Super Bowl 2025 entering Week 12. Detroit's Super Bowl LIX odds range from +320 to +400 after starting the season at +1200.

The Lions rightfully passed the reigning back-to-back champion Chiefs as the Super Bowl 2025 betting favorite after Kansas City's 30-21 to the Buffalo Bills in Week 11. Per Inpredictable.com, the market makes Detroit 8.8 points better than an average NFL team, and 3.0 points higher than the second-place Baltimore Ravens.

Campbell told reporters in January 2021: "We're going to be competitive every game. I can't sit up here and guarantee wins and losses. I just can't do it. But I'll guarantee you this: these guys are going to fight. They're going to scratch and claw, and they're going to be something that this city's proud of because they're going to take on the identity of this city".

At this point, Campbell's "competitive every game" part was what great salesmen call "underpromising and over-delivering". The Lions are beating teams by an NFL-best 15.9 points per game (PPG), including two 50 Burgers, and are covering the spread by a league-leading 10.5 PPG. The next closest team is the Bills with a +9.6 scoring margin and a +6.8 spread differential.

Since becoming Detroit's coach, Campbell has an NFL-best 45-19 against-the-spread record in the regular season and playoffs. That's a cover rate of 70.3%, and the Cincinnati Bengals are second in that span with a 60.6% cover rate. Campbell is the second-betting favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year at DraftKings (+350) currently, behind Pittsburgh Steelers sorcerer Mike Tomlin (+250).

Nonetheless, the value is gone, and the time to bet the Lions winning Super Bowl 2025 was preseason. The only Super Bowl LIX future bet I'd make (but won't) is the Steelers at +1800. They play the Chiefs Christmas Day in what could determine home-field advantage and the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. Finally, Pittsburgh's offense looks formidable since QB Russell Wilson became the starter.

Follow me on X (or Twitter, whatever) @Geoffery-Clark, and check out my OutKick Bets Podcast for more betting content and random rants. I'll add bets to my NFL 2024-25 betting record via X all season.