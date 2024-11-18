Dan Campbell Gives Pure Adrenaline Speech After Blowout Win: WATCH

Dan Campbell was vibing after the Detroit Lions hammered the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Lions put on arguably the most impressive win of the NFL season after crushing the Jaguars 52-6 to improve to 9-1. Doug Pederson and company are lucky it wasn't worse.

Campbell called off the dogs late in the fourth quarter and benched Jared Goff after the QB threw for four touchdowns and 412 yards.

The Lions are the hottest team in the NFL, and that was on full display Sunday.

Dan Campbell gives game balls to the entire offense.

Following the monster win, Campbell handed out game balls to the entire offense while giving another awesome locker room speech. It's just the latest sign that Campbell is nothing but pure adrenaline whenever Detroit wins.

Smash the play button on the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Campbell continues to prove he's a content machine in the NFL world. You can set your watch to him making awesome speeches whenever Detroit leaves the field with a win.

It's become one of the best parts of the season. The Lions are 9-1, the team's offense is outrageous, Detroit's defense is pushing through after Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury and Campbell continues to put on a show for fans.

Are you not entertained?

Next up for Detroit is Indy. It should be a fun one before rolling into Thanksgiving week. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.