Derrick Henry Will Steamroll Bad Dolphins Defense

Ravens vs. Dolphins, 8:15 ET

Football has a way of humbling you. I wrote up two articles that I was very confident about last week. I took the Bears against the Ravens and that was with me thinking that Lamar Jackson would be in the game. News broke that he wasn't playing, and suddenly, I had a great line against the new number. The Bears lost by double digits, so my number meant nothing. The Falcons had looked like a potential playoff team. They played the Dolphins at home last week, and were embarrassed by a team that entered the game 1-6. Sure, Kirk Cousins started, but this loss wasn't on him. Tonight, the two teams that took me down last week are battling as the Ravens play the Dolphins.

The Ravens were expected to be one of the best teams in the league. The season started, and it was a complete and utter embarrassment. They blew a large lead against the Bills in Week 1. They demolished the Browns in Week 2, but the next four weeks all were losses where they allowed 37 or more points to three of the four teams. The teams they fell to were good - the Lions, Chiefs, Texans, and Rams - but the defense was a complete disaster. I think that has been adjusted and improved over the past two games. They held the Rams to just 17 points and kept them out of the endzone for the first half of the game. Then last week against the Bears, they confused Caleb Williams. Perhaps if you aren't ready to believe the Ravens defense has completely improved, and that's a fair stance, you can blame Williams for forcing the ball to his favorite target. Whatever the case may be, the Ravens got a much-needed victory and didn't even have Jackson on the field. They do have him tonight, which should be a big boost to the squad. The Dolphins have allowed six rushing touchdowns and are allowing 145 yards on average via the ground game to opponents this year.

Miami needed a win as well, and unfortunately, it came in a game that I was fading them. My stance was that the Dolphins needed to win games and were playing with desperation for weeks. What was different about this game? They seem like the locker room was against the coach. The players were uninterested in making an impact. I still think one win is too little, too late, but I'm sure it made the locker room lighten up a little bit. Tua Tagovailoa had his best game of the season, and it wasn't even close. He completed 20 of 26 attempts for 205 yards and four touchdowns. He sent those to four different receivers as well. Maybe it was a lack of pressure on him from Atlanta, or maybe it was something else. Either way, Tagovailoa made this his best outing of the year. Can he replicate it against Baltimore? You would think so considering how many touchdowns the Ravens have allowed and that they have allowed 250 passing yards per game to opponents. Even though they've only allowed three touchdowns over the past two games, they still have allowed 467 passing yards.

This isn't a game that I want to get involved with a side or total at all. I am locked in on Derrick Henry for this one. Jackson coming back certainly changes the offense for the Ravens, but I'd expect Baltimore to handle him with a bit of caution. They likely had him sit against the Bears because he wasn't fully ready, or because they knew they had two games in a week. I'm going to back Henry to go over the 90.5 rushing yards on his total. I like 100+ at +116 as well.