Defensive Stands Will Be Common In Broncos Vs Eagles

Broncos vs. Eagles, 1:00 ET

It turned out to be a very good week for me in the NFL, I wasn't overly happy about it going into Monday Night Football, as I had a losing record on Outkick (depending on how you played my teaser). Monday gave us three cashes including a +230 play on Justin Fields getting a touchdown. Good for us. It gave us yet another winning week for the NFL, and I'm going to keep looking for the money to roll in as we head into Week 5. I have my eyes locked in on the game between the Broncos and Eagles.

The Broncos were a team that gave me some good cash on Monday Night, but I'm going to spoil this a bit and let you know that I'll be fading them here. For the season, Denver is 2-2, and they looked really good on Monday Night against a bad Cincinnati team. The defense has been one of the best in the league against the pass, but their opponent isn't quite known for passing the ball. They also faced Daniel Jones who is known as more of a runner (even if he is having a great season so far), and Cam Ward in his first career start. So, three games against average quarterbacks, and one against a very good one. Denver hung in the two losses, losing on walk-off field goals for both. They coasted to a big win on Monday, and despite some odd play calls, they scored four touchdowns. They did most of their damage on the ground, and the Eagles have one of the better running defenses in the league. Overall, the Eagles' defense is hard to beat, but they have allowed 25 or more points in the past two games, so it does open the door for the Broncos a bit. Bo Nix can use his legs, and he has done a great job. The Eagles have given up some rushing opportunities to opposing quarterbacks.

The Eagles are undefeated and haven't shown many issues with a Super Bowl hangover. They have played closer games than you'd probably expect. They haven't been crushing teams by any means. They beat Dallas by four, Kansas City by three, the Rams by a fake seven (more on this in a second), and the Buccaneers by six. The Rams game was one that LA lost more than the Eagles won. Sure, the Eagles came back from a big deficit, but it seems like the Rams kind of coasted. The seven points is also a bit misleading because the Eagles blocked a field goal for a touchdown that gave them a big cover. Last week the Eagles again jumped out to a big lead and were up 24-6 at halftime, and 31-20 going into the fourth quarter. They only allowed a field goal and a meaningless safety to end the game. Jalen Hurts didn't look amazing in the game, but did throw for two touchdowns and led the team in rushing yards.

The Eagles will not beat the Broncos through the air, they need to pound the ball on the ground. That is something they seem very comfortable doing. I think it is interesting to see this game from a defensive standpoint. The Broncos are not really weak anywhere, but they do seem to give up short yardage. The Eagles are patient enough to take advantage of something like that. I'm backing the under in this game. I do think the Eagles cover as well, but would be more comfortable taking the -3 than -3.5.