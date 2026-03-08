DBacks Will Still Be Searching For Not So Distant Success

Arizona Diamondbacks Preview

I recently wrote about the Texas Rangers and mentioned how they won the World Series two years ago. It seems hard to believe, but the Arizona Diamondbacks were the team they beat. Over the past two years, they have remained competitive, but being in the NL West means you have to deal with some elite teams that probably have more resources than you. That’s still no excuse because this Diamondbacks team has talent, but can they rebound after a fire sale at the trade deadline last year?

Last year recap:

For a team that traded away numerous players at the deadline, you need to give the Diamondbacks a lot of credit. They ended the season with an 80-82 record. They were still above the mark in run differential. The team, at the All-Star Break, was three games under .500. They made the decision to trade away Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suarez to the Mariners, and Merrill Kelly to the Rangers. That was about the time they packed it in for the season, but the loss of those players still led to them getting prospects, and, more importantly, they finished the second half 33-32.

Offseason moves:

Zac Gallen had a down year last year, and his name was floated in trade rumors all season. I have to wonder how much that affected him. Not only was he not traded last year, but it appears there wasn’t much of a market for his services as he returned to the Diamondbacks on a one-year deal. Likewise, Kelly returned to the team after being traded last year. They also traded for Nolan Arenado, who is on the last legs of his career. The sneaky signing could be Michael Soroka, who was on the Nationals last year and did very little work for the Cubs after they traded for him.

Roster:

If the rotation can return to their form from a few years ago – Gallen and Kelly specifically – you can count on the Diamondbacks playing meaningful baseball. If they are around .500 at the deadline, I think you have to expect that they trade away the team again. Soroka could be a good option if he comes in healthy. Corbin Burnes is still on this team as well, so it isn’t like the team has nothing going for them in terms of their rotation. I don’t know how long Burnes will be out, though. For the offense, they were fourth in runs scored in the National League, but the offense will look different, no doubt. I’m curious to see how the team looks with Corbin Carroll potentially missing time to start the year.

Betting outlook:

I think you can realistically assume the Diamondbacks are going to take one of two steps, or a combination of the two. The offense remains great and the pitching staff continues to age, deal with injuries, and be inconsistent. Or, the offense takes a step back, and the pitching staff gets a boost with Burnes back, and a little more certainty around Kelly, Soroka, and Gallen (for at least a one-year deal). I think the other divisional teams made more steps forward in the offseason than Arizona, and I expect them to trade away some of their players at the deadline again, looking to retool for another year. Give me the under 79.5 wins.