It Will Be A Day To Remember For Ryan

Ohio State vs. Michigan, 12:00 ET

We've heard about rivalries since the dawn of time. Man vs. dinosaurs, the haves vs. have-nots, good vs. evil, David vs. Goliath, there are a million examples. Then we started getting sports, and some games just mean more than others. Sure, players want to win every game. Sure, fans want their teams to rip the head off of every opponent, but some games… they carry significantly more weight than the others. This game between Ohio State and Michigan is one of those games that carries a significant amount of weight.

Ohio State has been ranked 1st in the nation essentially since right after week 1. They are undefeated for the season at 11-0, but this hasn't exactly been the toughest of schedules. The Buckeyes handled their business early, cruising behind a steady offense and a defense that looked downright nasty when it needed to be. The thing is they haven't really had to face anyone. So that great defense, could actually be a bit fraudulent. This is just the third team that the Buckeyes have had to face this season that is a ranked opponent. We've seen that Texas' offense isn't nearly as good as they were thought before the season began (especially on the road). Illinois was ranked at the time they played them, but that was a game where the Fighting Illini were overmatched. Still, credit where credit is due, Ohio State hasn't allowed more than 16 points in a game this season.

Michigan came into 2025 with a chip on its shoulder — a fresh coach, a young cast, and a message to send. They bulldozed through the regular season at 9-2 (7-1 in conference), blending enough passing and a bruising ground game to keep opponents on their heels. Essentially how they've established success for years is what they relied on once again this season. On defense, when the Wolverines got it right they looked like a unit that could battle with just about anyone, but there were some moments of being inconsistent. The good: momentum, belief, and flashes of dominance. The bad: unforced mistakes, tense moments, and offense that sometimes looked like it needed more polish. I may be a bit kind to this Michigan team. They've lost to Oklahoma, and they've lost to USC. However, both of those were road games. The only real issue I have with those losses is that they are to the two best teams that Michigan has faced this season.

This game takes place in Michigan, and the past two times that the Wolverines have played Ohio State, they came out victorious. In 2023, they beat Ohio State at home 30-24 en route to a National Championship. In 2024, they went into Ohio and beat them 13-10. So what does this season hold? First thing, first, the Buckeyes do not need to win this game to be in the College Football Playoffs. If they want the #1 seed, they likely need to win this week. This is a revenge game for Ohio State, though. Ryan Day needs to win this game to get that stink of the last two years off of him. The spread came down to -9.5, and I'm ready to get involved. I think Ohio State puts up a statement win here and crushes the Wolverines. Give me the Buckeyes.