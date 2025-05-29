Cy Young Rematch - Wheeler Will Get Revenge

Braves at Phillies, 6:45 ET

I was able to snag a couple of wins yesterday after getting two losses the day before. I can't say this is a victory lap or anything because now we are just 2-2 and I actually put out a play on the WNBA that was a loser. It was one of those games where I was leaning toward the winner, and I just couldn't pull the trigger. It cost me, and now I am staring at a negative sign next to my WNBA bets. That's fine. We will get over it. Tonight we take on an outstanding pitching matchup between the Braves and the Phillies.

The Braves are slipping again. They are three games under .500, which, sure, isn't terrible on the surface considering there is a ton of season remaining, but the problem is they aren't just chasing one good team in the division, they are chasing two good teams. On top of that, they will have to succeed against the Cardinals, and basically any team in the NL West that isn't named the Rockies. Simply put: they cannot have sustained losing streaks moving forward or they will miss the playoffs. They turn to their Ace here to help them get a win for the second time in the past five games. Chris Sale, last year's Cy Young winner, takes the hill for the Braves and positions them to get a victory any time he goes out there. After a slightly rough start to the year, Sale has found his groove again, and that will be scary for opposing hitters. In his first 35.1 innings over March and April, he allowed 19 earned runs. In 26.1 innings in May, he has allowed just four. He did face the Phillies earlier this season and allowed five earned runs over 4.2 innings. Nick Castellanos stands out to me because in 46 at-bats, he basically is either getting a hit or strikes out.

The Phillies are rolling at the moment. After a nice winning streak, they lost to the Athletics and started winning again by taking the series opener against the Braves. After a rainout yesterday, the two teams will face off in a double header today. This is the second game, for those wondering. Philadelphia has been very good at home this year with an 18-8 mark at this point. It is uncertain if Bryce Harper plays today or in this game, so keep that in mind when placing bets. This should be an important game for the Phillies for more than one reason. The runner up for last year's NL Cy Young was… Zack Wheeler, who takes the mound against the winner today. Wheeler has pretty much picked up where he left off last season. He is 6-1 with a 2.42 ERA and a 0.88 WHIP. Wheeler's ERA is 12th in the Majors, but everything else, including strikeouts, is 6th or better. If Sale has been locked in this month than Wheeler has been otherworldly. Wheeler has thrown 26.2 innings and allowed just two earned runs. He has 22.2 consecutive scoreless innings right now. He did face Sale and the Braves on the road once this year and it was his worst start, going 5.1 innings and allowing 5 earned runs.

This is a game that I think probably goes under the total. Both guys were somewhat struggling in their first matchup against each other. Now that they are both locked in, I expect to see probably no runs in the first five innings, or at least fewer than three. The play I have here is the Phillies, though. I think their team is rolling right now and they have one of the few pitchers in the league who can matchup against Sale. I won't blame you for staying off a side, and taking the total instead.

