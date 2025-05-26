Cubs Will Coast Against Rockies

Rockies vs. Cubs, 2:20 ET

It is Memorial Day and I think that deserves a moment to pause and reflect on what we have. I'm sitting at a desk typing away about sports and betting on them. I have the freedom to say and do virtually anything I want. Whatever your politics are - if you like the current president, hate him, or the same with any of the past - I think we can all agree that there deserves to be more recognition to those that serve our country. Take a moment today, please, and stop everything to in your mind thank those who laid their life for us to live ours the way we want. To that end, let's get down to business as the Rockies take on the Cubs.

The Rockies are not having a season to remember. In fact this is one of the worst starts in baseball history. It is the worst start in the modern era. They have a few good things going for them in terms of individual performance, but they have virtually no pitching. A few of their hitters are the lone bright spots in the season. Believe it or not, despite winning fewer than 10 games this season, they have actually had back-to-back wins. They also have lost at least four games in a row at least six times this season. The team is trash, and there really is no other way to put it. They are making the White Sox from last season look like playoff contenders. The starter today is Carson Palmquist who is 0-2 with a 11.88 ERA and a 2.52 WHIP. It is the single highest ERA and WHIP I've seen from a starter this season outside of the first week of baseball. He has allowed at least five earned runs in both of his starts. He has never faced the Cubs or a Cubs hitter.

It has been a good season for the Cubs, but there is a little black cloud hanging over Wrigley off in the distance. It kind of feels like a situation no one wants to address, and maybe that's a good thing during the year, but Kyle Tucker is playing better than expected for the team, and they don't seem to be in negotiation with him. Frankly, if I was the GM, I would've secured an extension with him the day I traded away multiple talented players for Tucker. Pete Crow-Armstrong looks like a great young talent for the team, and the rest of the club is even playing well. But, if the owners don't open the wallet for Tucker, all of this great season is fairly pointless. For today, let's just think about Jameson Taillon. Taillon is 3-3 with a 4.13 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP. With his WHIP that low, if he can keep it that way, I fully expect him to improve his results. He has posted a quality start in three of his past four outings, and four of his past five. Rockies hitters haven't done much against him, with a .209 average in 43 at-bats.

There are two ways to look at this game, you can either start searching for those elusive Rockies wins, or you can realize that they are worth fading. To me, I think the Cubs score a lot of runs here and look at their team total as the right play. If you think there is value on the run line, play it. I really don't think Colorado wins this game though. As of Friday the 23rd, they had lost 12 of 16 games on the run line. 10 of those games would've been alt run line -2.5 winners. I'm looking at that and taking the team total for the Cubs over.

