Cubs Bullpen Is Being Disrespected Today

There are some classes that I remember much more vividly from my life than others. The ones that you truly connect with tend to have the most impact on not only your education, but your personality as well. There was an English drama class in my senior year of high school, a science class in grammar school that I really liked, a few marketing classes in my Master's program, and a history class in grade school. That history class was the only history class I've ever enjoyed because there was an entire semester (maybe quarter) where we just learned about the history of baseball. Learning about the past players, and how to do historical research/writing was finally connected to something I was interested in, and the teacher made it fun (shout out to Kathleen M. from Keller). Today, we see two teams that have been part of the foundation of baseball square off as the Cubs take on the Yankees.

I'm going to regurgitate a few things from yesterday's Cubs article - which was a winner - because I think it bears repeating. This team has the best runs per game mark in the league, and one of the best bullpens. Lately, their pitching has been significant as it has kept them in games despite some issues with offensive droughts. The starting pitching is an issue and something that needs to be addressed. I just recently read an article about the club and who they may consider targeting this year - Sandy Alcantara, Mitch Keller, Jon Gray, and potentially some Rockies starters. They do need to do something as the starting rotation is probably the weak link this year, but consider in the playoffs that most rotations are shortened significantly anyway and matchups are the primary focus. Today might be a prime example of what we will see if the Cubs choose to not get a deal done at the deadline for a difference-making arm. Today's starter, or maybe I should say opener, is Chris Flexen. Flexen is 5-0 for the year with a 0.83 ERA and a 0.86 WHIP. He only has 32.2 innings under his belt, but if that's what you're getting out of a reliever, that's pretty good. You'd just like the opportunity to use him more. Expect him to go somewhere around three innings today. In the games where he has gone three or more innings, he has allowed just one earned run. The bad news is that every Yankee who has faced him has done very well. They are collectively 16-for-44, good for a .364 average, and have three homers (including two from Aaron Judge).

The Yankees are another team I wrote about yesterday, but the plays in that game turned out to be a loss, as I was hooked on both of them. It was a tough watch considering the pitchers both did rather well, but they couldn't get the punchouts we needed. The Yankees bats were a bit cold yesterday as they were no-hit for seven innings before they finally broke through. Bryan Woo wouldn't have had many more pitches in him anyway, but they finally got to him and made it a two run game before the Yankees tied it up in the 9th. They then score the game winner in 10 innings on an Aaron Judge sacrifice fly. To be honest, it looked like Anthony Volpe was out, but either way, it gave the Yankees four straight wins. Today they look for a fifth as All-Star, Carlos Rodon, takes the hill. Rodon is 9-6 with a 3.30 ERA and a 1.03 WHIP. When he joined the Yankees last year, I thought he would be a difference maker. He really wasn't last year, but this year seems to be a positive step forward for him. He is coming off of a tough start, one of his worst of the year, but he seems to bounce back pretty well after rough outings. Cubs hitters aren't great against Rodon, having 17 hits in 73 attempts.

This is a game that should be pretty close and hard fought. Frankly, you're getting a ton of value on the Cubs in this game. They are priced as if this is a complete mismatch and I don't see that as the case. Sure, going to Yankee Stadium is tough, and this is a bullpen game, but the Cubs have one of the best bullpens in the game, and they are pitching even better right now. I'm going to back the Cubs again today at the plus money. I'm also going to play the under 9.5 as I think this total is a bit too high here.