Crochett Should Hold Down Bad Mariners Offense

Mariners vs. Red Sox, 1:35 ET

I went 1-1 yesterday, but was THIS close to getting another 2-0 day in a row. How close? Well, the Phillies ended up losing in extra innings and I had them winning the game outright. It happens, but it would've been nice to claim four straight wins. Still a profitable day though as the Reds beat the Marlins for us to give us a plus money victory. Now we turn our attention to a different series as the Mariners take on the Red Sox.

I always think about what could've been with the Mariners. At one time, their roster had Randy Johnson, Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez, and Edgar Martinez. Those are four of the best players ever at their respective positions and they didn't win really anything. Oh well. Now, I feel like they are in another pattern where they won't win anything. They have one of the best rotations in baseball, but the offense was abysmal last season. If that is the trend this year, they will be in the same spot. Speaking of pitching. The Mariners send out Bryan Woo to the hill to pitch today. Woo is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP. Those are pretty impressive numbers overall. Even better, potentially for him, is that he could have the upper hand with the Red Sox never really having faced him with just two hits in eight at-bats.

The Red Sox have seen more success in the past few years, and we can ignore the long stretch of them not winning a title, but they are also looking for answers right now as they try to find their way back to the postseason. Boston last season seemingly had the offense to get it done, but their pitching staff wasn't great. That was somewhat addressed in the offseason, and they also tried to bolster the defense and offense with the Alex Bregman addition. The pitcher they added is today's starter, Garrett Crochet. Crochet has been as good as advertised so far with a 2-1 record, 1.13 ERA, and a 0.91 WHIP. I'll be the first to admit, I had my doubts about him (and I still do), but he has been great early on in the year.

The Mariners are not a great offensive team this year either. It isn't like some magic switch was flipped and they are an offensive juggernaut. The Red Sox are a good team and should win this game with ease, but I don't love the value on the run line, and the moneyline is too high for me to advise playing. I'm taking the Mariners team total under for this one. I think the full game goes under as well.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024