Crochett Will Blanket The Blue Jays

There are three key times of the year that I get really pumped up about the baseball season: the start of the season, around the All-Star Break/Trade Deadline, and the playoffs. Right before the playoffs has to be included in that, as teams are searching for their spot. We are in the final week of the season and there are six teams that are still within the hunt for four playoff spots. The Guardians and Tigers are battling for the AL Central, the Astros and Mariners are battling for the AL West, and the Red Sox are also in the mix. Tonight, the Red Sox take on the Blue Jays, who just locked up their playoff spot.

The Red Sox have been battling all season, and at certain points they've looked destined for the playoffs, and at others, they looked like they were going to barely finish .500. I suppose most teams can have that assessment, but this was a team that went into the season with a renewed lease. They added Alex Bregman and tonight's starter, Garrett Crochet, among other pieces. However, during the season, it was a bit of a disaster. Rafael Devers, their superstar, caused even more problems and the Red Sox shipped him away. They seemed to have improved without him. Tonight, Crochet takes the mound looking to reduce the Red Sox magic number. They cannot rest as they only have a one-game lead over the Astros and Guardians for the last Wild Card spot. Crochet is likely to be a Cy Young finalist, with a 17-5 record, 2.69 ERA, a 1.05 WHIP, and 249 strikeouts, most in the league. He has been better on the road than he has been at home, and he has been good against the Blue Jays this year, allowing just three earned runs in 12.2 innings.

The Blue Jays locked up their playoff spot over the weekend. They still have some work to do if they want to get the division. Right now, they have a two game lead over the Yankees, but at least the first part of their project is done. Toronto has been one of the best teams in the league all season, and it is refreshing to see a team that seems to genuinely have an interest in winning actually make it to the playoffs. They've had very bad luck the past few years, or it just simply hasn't worked out. Whatever the case may be, this is a dangerous team with a great offense and some very good pitching. Although his numbers don't look great, Max Scherzer is still not a dude you want to face. Scherzer is 5-4 with a 5.06 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP. He is coming off of a terrible start, though where he allowed seven earned runs on seven hits in less than an inning of work. It might've been the worst start of his Hall of Fame career. The good news for him is that the Red Sox hitters have only hit .176 against him over time, and Bregman is just 2-for-16.

The Blue Jays have to feel the Yankees breathing down their necks. They have just a one-game lead over New York for the division, and the Yankees punched their ticket to the postseason yesterday. The Red Sox are not out of the woods, but the more wins they rack up, the better as they do still control their own destiny, and I think they should be able to get a win here today. They always have a chance with Crochet on the mound and Scherzer is still great, but not quite the dominating force he once was. Back Boston to take this one.