Crochet Will Knit A Gem Against Yankees In Game 1

Red Sox vs. Yankees, Game 1, 6:00 ET

I can't imagine that Major League Baseball could've drawn up a much better ending to the season. They were able to get races for divisions coming down to the last few games of the season. They had drama with teams blowing large leads - including the Tigers missing out on the division win, and almost missing the playoffs. They have major markets in the playoffs, and probably would only replace one of the AL Central teams with the Astros so they could get Texas, and probably would've preferred the Mets to make it over the Reds. But what the league did get for the opening round is a series between the Red Sox and Yankees, one of the greatest rivalries in sports.

The Red Sox were a team that had some addition by subtraction. They were able to get into the postseason despite having to rid themselves of Rafael Devers, who repeatedly put his frustrations on full display, causing issues with the team. The Red Sox missed the postseason last year, and they clearly did some tinkering with the roster to get them where they need to be. They added a great starting pitcher in Garrett Crochet, a great bat in Alex Bregman, and added some young talent in the middle of the year. The Red Sox are hurting at the moment with Roman Anthony injured, and some concerns with their pitching staff. They should not be concerned with their starter, though, as they have Crochet opening this series for them. Crochet has been one of the estimated pitchers in the league with an 18-5 record, 2.59 ERA, and a 1.03 WHIP. He also led the Majors in strikeouts with 255 of them. Another bonus for them is that Crochet has a 2.25 road ERA. He has faced the Yankees four times already this year, and he allowed 10 earned runs over 27.1 innings. Five of those runs came in one start, and it did come at Yankee Stadium. Most of the runs he has allowed to them have come via the long ball, so if he can avoid that, the Red Sox should have a great chance to win.

The Yankees are looking to make their way back to the World Series after losing to the Dodgers last year. It was a magical season for them last year, but it ended when they just kind of fell flat in the postseason. The good news for them is that they still were playing meaningful games down the stretch, so it wasn't like they could just coast to the end of the year. They didn't play very good competition, but they did win their last eight games, and 11 of their last 12. They have been at Yankee Stadium as well for the past six games so they should be very adjusted to the batter's eye. Even with that winning streak and being at home, facing the Twins, Orioles, and White Sox, is a lot easier than facing the Red Sox. They are sending out Max Fried to do their dirty work in the opener. He had a great first year in New York, going 19-5, with a 2.86 ERA, and a 1.10 WHIP. He has struggled in the postseason, though. He has a career 5.10 postseason ERA and has allowed at least three earned runs in each of his past three postseason starts. He does pitch significantly better at Yankee Stadium than on the road. He has faced the Red Sox three times this season and allowed just four earned runs over 18.1 innings. His best start was at home, going six innings and allowing no runs on four hits.

This should be a really tough day for hitters, but I'm going to back the Red Sox. Fried has been a guy I have supported for years, but he just doesn't seem to be a big game pitcher. There are a lot of people who eventually get better as their career goes along. And, not every start for Fried has been a disaster, but I think with Crochet on the mound, the Red Sox are the right side in this one. I'd probably bet on the Yankees to win the series if they lose today, though.