Critical Game For Playoff Standings Will Lead To An Under

Mets vs. Cubs, 7:40 ET

It was a bit humorous to me yesterday, because even though I picked one game, I ended up sharing a look on both the side and total. Of course, I didn't hit them both, I only hit the total and missed the side. The Padres won the game in extra innings, but the over cashed so I ended up walking away as if I didn't place a bet at all. Again, I'm not trying to be upset about a day where I didn't lose money, but the 1-1 is killing me this year. I'm moving over to another series that has playoff implications as the Mets take on the Cubs.

The Mets are in serious jeopardy of losing their playoff spot. While this collapse would not be as historic as if the Tigers lose the division and potentially miss the playoffs, it is still a really bad look. I've been explaining over and over that the Mets have been remarkably average since the middle of the season. The team was great starting in the middle of last year, ran it to the National League Championship Series, and built a nice record to start the year. On June 12th, they were 45-24. Immediately after that, they lost seven straight and 10 of 11 games. Since June 12th, the team has gone 35-42. They are no longer the owner of the Wild Card spot. This is a team with an enormous payroll, and they are about to be a complete disaster. Looking to try and salvage their season is David Peterson. He is 9-6 for the season with a 3.98 ERA, and a 1.34 WHIP. Those are good numbers, and he is probably the guy that they want on their mound in a big game, but he has been rough the past two months. In August and September, he has allowed 36 earned runs over 46.1 innings. Cubs hitters have hit .270 against Peterson over 37 at-bats.

The Cubs have their playoff ticket punched, but they are still in need of a finalization for the #4 seed. There is a pretty major difference between the #4 seed and the #5 seed for the Wild Card. The #4 seed gets to host a playoff series, whereas the #5 seed doesn't. Considering the Cubs are almost 20 games above .500 at home this season, I think it is in their best interest to get the spot locked up. They are one of the few teams with a winning road record, though, so maybe it doesn't matter all that much. It would be nice for them to kick out the Mets, even if that meant the Reds might make it. The Cubs haven't won a game since they clinched their playoff spot, it would definitely be in their best interest to get back into a winning mindset. Cade Horton takes the hill for them today and that usually means the Cubs can get a victory. Horton has been outstanding with an 11-4 record, 2.66 ERA, and a 1.10 WHIP. He has been one of the best pitchers in baseball since July. He has allowed six earned runs over the last 70 innings. If you look at just since the All-Star break, he has allowed just six earned runs in 57.1 innings. He did face the Mets earlier in the year and the Cubs won 6-5 while he allowed three earned runs over four innings.

The Mets absolutely cannot afford to lose games, but you also can't expect them to win their last six games. This is a game where they have their best pitcher on the mound, but so do the Cubs. I am not 100% convinced the Cubs win because they are playing poor baseball since they clinched, and arguably have played poor lately. Horton gives them a great chance, but this should be like a playoff game. Due to those factors, I think this is going to go under the 7.5 runs.