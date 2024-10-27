Cowboys Extra Rest Can Take Down 49ers

Cowboys vs. 49ers, 8:20 ET

This is not the season that the teams expected this year. I suppose someone will tell you that's why the games are played. We don't know what to expect, but luckily I spend my time trying to figure out the unexpected. It isn't an easy ask, and can be very embarrassing at times, but I still enjoy doing it. Tonight we have a Sunday Night Football matchup that originally looked like it was going to be an NFC Championship preview, but now looks like it would be a shock if either of these teams make it deep in the playoffs.

The Dallas Cowboys are just 3-3 for the season, but they've played much better on the road this year than they have at home. Dallas is undefeated on the road, but winless at home. Dallas is coming off of a bye week with extra time to prepare for this one. Dak Prescott is still throwing for a ton of yards this year, but he hasn't has turned the ball over far too much to keep the offense alive. They have just eight passing touchdowns and six interceptions for the season. Rico Dowdle, their leading rusher, has no rushing touchdowns for the season. They Cowboys do have two rushing touchdowns, one from Ezekil Elliott, and the other from Prescott. Part of the issue with the running game is the offensive line is garbage. They are gaining just 3.5 yards per rush overall, and they've allowed Prescott to be sacked 16 times already. They will need to put up a better fight in this one against the 49ers. San Francisco's defense is slightly above average against the run, but they aren't impenetrable either. They are average against the pass as well, so Dallas does have some room to work, but they will need to have a balanced approach and choose their play calling wisely.

The 49ers had their chance at a bit of revenge last week and it did not go well. They faced the Chiefs in a rematch of the Super Bowl and they lost the game 28-18 in San Francisco. To start their season they have been alternating wins and losses. They started the season looking unstoppable against the Jets, then lost two in a row - one to the Vikings and then to the Rams. They beat the Patriots with ease, then lost to the Cardinals. They dominated the Seahwaks, then they got embarrassed by the Chiefs. Not only that, but the team lost Brandon Aiyuk. They also have questionable tags on both Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings to go along with George Kittle. All three of your remaining top options are banged up. I suppose by Week 8, every team is dealing with significant injuries. Say what you want, but Brock Purdy hasn't been great this season either. If people want to bash Prescott, that same energy needs to be used for Purdy who has thrown for 1,841 yards, but just nine touchdowns and seven interceptions. The team not having Christian McCaffrey is a big issue, but shouldn't be this significant. Dallas' pass defense isn't much better than what you are getting from the 49ers, but I'm not overly confident that Purdy is going to make a huge impact here. The Cowboys do give up a lot of points on the ground and Jordan Mason should be in line for a good game.

I think this matchup is closer than you'd think. With the point total, I think they both can rack up points on each other, but the quarterback play has been sub-par so it is also very possible that this is a punt-fest. Instead of playing the total, I am going to take the Cowboys with the points in this one. They are coming off the bye and should have a great opportunity here to use that extra preparation to win the game. I wouldn't be shocked if San Francisco wins, but I'll back the Cowboys with the points.

