A Couple Of Looks For Astros Vs Rangers

Astros vs. Rangers, 8:05 ET

I put out one play earlier in the day, and although it is early in that game, it looks as though that one might end up as a loser, unfortunately. Hopefully the Orioles can turn it around and get a victory, but we will see. As of now, we are looking like a three-game losing streak after a five game winning streak. I've got my sights set on a different game for tonight that will hopefully snap the losing streak or extend and help me start another winning streak. This one between the Astros and Rangers should be a good one.

The Astros are not the Astros that are locks for the playoffs. They are playing good enough baseball at the moment. They've kind of retooled and tinkered with their roster just enough over the past few years that they still have good players, but the roster doesn't have the staples that it had over the past few years which put them not only in playoff contention, but as World Series hopefuls. This season has been fairly average as they are figuring things out. The Astros enter tonight's game with a 22-20 record and a 7-11 road record. They do have a guy who has put together a great season to this point throwing for them tonight, Hunter Brown. Brown is 6-1 with a 1.48 ERA, and a 0.90 WHIP. Outstanding numbers for Brown, but I think we need to see this last significantly longer if we want to trust it. He's made eight starts this season and only one was not a quality start - in that game he went 5.2 innings and allowed just two hits and no runs. He hasn't allowed a run in half of his starts. The bad news for him is that historically, the Rangers have hit him well, getting a hit once in every three at-bats. Today will be a good test to see if he has turned a new leaf.

The Rangers are not faring much better than the Astros, and are currently also just two games over .500 for the season. The Rangers probably should be encouraged - they are only hitting .233 for the season and are above .500. The Orioles are hitting the same and are 11 (maybe 12) games under .500. I have to imagine that their lineup will eventually turn it around. The ERA for the Rangers as a team is really what is saving them. The team has a 3.28 ERA combined and their WHIP is just 1.14. I was looking at Brown's numbers and thought those look like they should belong to the Rangers starter for tonight, Jacob deGrom. deGrom is one of those dudes who seems to always be in the Cy Young mix. If it wasn't for injuries, he probably would be each year. This season, he is 3-1 with a 2.72 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP. The Rangers are fairly conservative with him - call back to the injury issue with him - and mostly let him throw around 90 pitches which typically gets him five innings. For the year, he has allowed at least two runs in half of his outings. Astros hitters don't have a ton of experience against deGrom but the three hitters who have faced him have six hits in 27 at-bats.

I am a bit surprised the line is moving so far in favor of the Rangers. I've clearly not read the board very well over the past three picks, but right now, this makes little sense to me. I get that historically the Rangers have hit Brown well, and deGrom is the more established and better name, but I think there is value on the Astros moneyline here. I'm going to take a shot on that and play the under 7.5 runs. Both guys should have the edge over hitters.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024