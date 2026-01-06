Cougars Should Take Down Red Raiders In Texas Battle

Texas Tech vs. Houston, 9:00 ET

I had a tough day yesterday as I lost both of my plays. It was particularly frustrating because the NBA look I had was one I talked myself out of. You probably could even tell based on reading the paragraph I wrote that I was headed one direction then switched it up. In that article, I played Mark Williams over 16.5 points and rebounds. I originally was going over 7.5 rebounds, and decided to switch because his points had been just as consistent and I liked the edge there. Ultimately, he got eight rebounds and four points, meaning I lost, and talked myself out of a win. I usually hate those combo plays, and I did it myself because I didn't trust my original instinct. I'm sticking to my gut here as Texas Tech takes on Houston tonight in the college ranks.

Texas Tech enters today's game with an 11-3 record and they are 1-0 in their conference play after beating Oklahoma State with ease on Saturday. Their three losses this season have come at the hands of Illinois - in a road game, and by just four points, Purdue, a neutral site game in one they were absolutely destroyed, losing by 30, and from Arkansas, again a neutral site where they fell by only seven. Aside from that Purdue loss, they have been very competitive, even on the road, where most teams struggle. In terms of impressive wins this season, the most impressive certainly took place before Christmas as they beat Duke in another neutral court game. Their team is led by forward JT Toppin, who is averaging 21.2 points per game and 10.8 rebounds. His motor is great, but I have a feeling smarter teams, and bigger teams, will be able to stop him, as most of his success comes from being right next to the basket. He is shooting just 16.7% from deep and is a poor free-throw shooter.

Houston seems to be an annual contender now, and even after having a few guys leave after last year's National Championship runner-up campaign, the team is still playing well. They are 13-1 for the season and are also 1-0 in conference play. There win was also last game against Cincinnati, a road game that they took in typical low-scoring, defensive-minded basketball fashion as they pulled it out 67-60. Their lone loss this season was a road game against Tennessee in a Thanksgiving tournament game at a neutral site. Outside of that, I've been fairly unimpressed with their season. They have played just three ranked teams, Auburn, Tennessee, and Arkansas. While they are 2-1, they don't have that many true tests this season. Most of the other games are against teams that are either bad or unlikely to make the NCAA Tournament. Some of that is understandable, as most teams start the year against bad competition, but I don't think Houston has had to really break a sweat yet. As in years' past, this team is led by their guards, ones that try hard on defense, and manage the offense, even if it isn't the most highlight-reel worthy.

Texas Tech has an advantage down low with Toppin, but that's the case in most games. I also think they've had a tougher schedule, but that doesn't mean they are definitely the better team. Houston has an edge in the backcourt, and ultimately, I think their defense will key in on Toppin. It isn't like the Red Raiders have no one else to score, but I think this is a game that the defensive scheme of Houston gives them an edge. Couple that with being at home, and I'll take the Cougars to cover the -5.5.