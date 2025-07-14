Collier And Lynx Will Get Revenge Tonight

Lynx vs. Sky, 8:00 ET

I was about to snap about the WNBA when I pulled up the schedule today because, for whatever reason, on ESPN, it showed that there were only games on Tuesday and Wednesday, completely skipping over Monday. Why was I going to be annoyed? This is one of those days where there were no games from the MLB, NHL, NFL, or NBA. However, there is the Home Run Derby, but this is an opportunity to showcase your games. The problem is that these games are only played on local networks. That doesn't matter, I bet on a bunch of stuff I don't watch, but I will have the game between the Lynx and Sky on at least one television.

The Lynx are one of the best teams in the league. They came into the season with the expectation that it would probably be them and the Liberty meeting in the Finals once again. I'd be surprised if there was much of a change there, but I think this is the year that the Lynx win the championship. Minnesota is one of those teams that has a superstar, but also has a lot of balance. A poll of WNBA players - anonymous - recently just said that the Lynx leader, Napheesa Collier, is the best player in the league. Most impressive is the supporting cast. They can shoot from the outside, they can defend, rebound, score with the best of them, and they have a good enough coach. They ran off a ton of wins to start the season, but they have lost a few games recently. One was at the Mercury, against a team that is actually pretty good. The more surprising loss for the Lynx came against the Sky. In their most recent game, the Sky took down the Lynx, beating them 87-81. Will the Lynx get revenge tonight?

The Sky have not played a ton of teams very well this season, but they have played well against the Lynx. Earlier in the season, there was a clip of Lynx point guard, Courtney Williams, asking Wings guard Dijonai Carrington who they beat and being surprised that it wasn't the Sky. This had to be some locker room fodder for Chicago. The team was without their center, Kamila Cardoso, for a while, but she is back now. I think she does make a difference to the offense as she is someone that other teams need to plan for and prepare to stop in offensive sets. Overall, this team is in a bit of a development year. They are in need of some more consistent players on the roster. Their draft pick from this year, Haley Van Lith, hasn't done much in her minutes, averaging just under four points per game.

In the last game, Ariel Atkins scored 27 points, and they were able to get double-doubles out of both Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso. I mentioned the balance of the Lynx, but that's a good balance from the Sky as well. The biggest thing was that the Lynx were killed on the boards, they had 28 rebounds to the Sky's 45. They both shot the same amount of field goals, and the Lynx had 10 fewer turnovers. Most signs indicate that the Sky should've lost the game. I think there are a few good looks in this game - the Lynx should come out trying to make a statement, so I'll take them -3 in the first quarter. I think Collier scores over 22 points, so I'll take that, and I think Cardoso gets over 7.5 rebounds as well.

Bonus, I think the Mercury beat Golden State tonight.