Hammer These 3 Best Bets For Thursday’s College Hoops Conference Tourney Games

Picks for BYU-Houston and TCU-Kansas in the Big XII, and Clemson-North Carolina in the ACC 🏀

March Madness has officially arrived, and I'm parachuting into the college basketball conference tournaments a couple of days late because I have no interest in gambling on mid-major conferences or sh*tty Power 4 games. But now that we have top-25 teams tipping off in their conference tourneys Thursday, I'm ready to get into the lab and cook up some bets.

Thursday’s card focuses on exploiting key personnel absences and the "battle for possessions" that decides tournament basketball games. Between siding with Houston’s elite defense vs. an iso-heavy BYU, fading Kansas on the road, or banking on a "rock-fight" between Clemson and UNC, here are three spots that offer the best value on the board.

College Basketball Bet Slip For Thursday

These bets were available at the time of writing and are subject to change.

#5 Houston Cougars -10 (-110) , up to -11, vs. the BYU Cougars via Caesars Sportsbook, risking 1.1 units (u).

, up to -11, vs. the BYU Cougars via Caesars Sportsbook, risking 1.1 units (u). TCU Horned Frogs +5.5 (-110) , down to +4.5, vs. the #14 Kansas Jayhawks via FanDuel, risking 1.1u.

, down to +4.5, vs. the #14 Kansas Jayhawks via FanDuel, risking 1.1u. UNDER 140.5 (-110), down to 138, in the Clemson Tigers vs. #19 North Carolina Tar Heels via FanDuel, risking 1.1u.

BYU vs. #5 Houston (-10) , 7 p.m. ET

I'm siding with the betting market over the college basketball gurus. Ken Pom, Bart Torvik, and Erik Haslam project Houston to win between 6-9 points. Because, as much as I love BYU freshman A.J. Dybantsa, Houston's defense is too good for BYU's iso-ball. Houston is seventh in defensive efficiency nationally, and BYU is 326th in assist-to-field-goal-made ratio, per Ken Pom.

Both teams were playing poorly entering the Big XII tournament, but Houston's struggles were more excusable. Both are 3-3 straight up over their last six games and have active three-game winning streaks. Yet, Houston's last three losses include #7 Iowa State, #2 Arizona and #14 Kansas, while BYU lost to unranked West Virginia and Cincinnati, and #16 Texas Tech without its best player.

Lastly, as -1.5 road favorites, Houston beat BYU 77-66 during the regular season. Brigham Young still had its second-best offensive player, SG Richie Saunders, who suffered a season-ending injury, and the team plays worse away from home. Hence, BYU is in trouble without Saunders, on a neutral floor, vs. one of the country's best defenses.

Prediction: Houston 79, BYU 64

TCU (+5.5) vs. #14 Kansas, 9:30 p.m. ET

According to Haslametrics.com, the Horned Frogs are 40th nationally in "Momentum" and 87th in "Away-from-Home" efficiency, compared to the Jayhawks, who are 301st and 343rd in those categories. TCU covered as +6.5 road underdogs in a 104-100 overtime loss in Kansas during the regular season.

Also, TCU should win the almighty "battle for possessions," which is the most important thing in high-level basketball. The Horned Frogs have better turnover and rebounding rates on both ends of the floor, per Ken Pom. The Jayhawks are especially bad at grabbing offensive rebounds and forcing turnovers, which lead to easy baskets.

Finally, as an alum of a Big East school, I've been a fan of TCU head coach Jamie Dixon since his days as the Pittsburgh Panthers' head coach, when they were in that conference and a top-10 program in the country. Dixon hasn't replicated that success in the Big XII, but he has won 20+ games in seven of his 10 seasons with TCU.

Prediction: Kansas 75, TCU 72

UNDER 140.5 in Clemson vs. #19 North Carolina, 9:30 p.m. ET

This is a "good spot" for a low-scoring game. Both teams have better defensive ratings than offensive ratings, and both are good defensive rebounding teams, so there shouldn't be a lot of second-chance points scored in this contest. Clemson is 7-12 Over/Under (O/U) in ACC games, and UNC is 1-5 O/U in the past six games.

Furthermore, I'm predicting a "pace melt" in this game. They had a 67.0 pace in their first meeting this season when the Tar Heels beat the Tigers 67-63, which went Under the 141.5 total. For context, that pace would rank 14th among 18 ACC schools.

Both teams force their opponents into a slow tempo: Clemson is 360th nationally in average defensive possession length, and North Carolina is 304th, per Ken Pom. The Tigers are 198th in offensive tempo and should be able to dictate the pace because the Tar Heels are 17th in the conference in defensive turnover rate.

North Carolina's recent string of Unders coincides with losing its leading scorer, Caleb Wilson, February 10. When Wilson was healthy, the Tar Heels ranked 28th in schedule-adjusted offensive rating, according to Bart Torvik. Since UNC is 56th in offensive efficiency.

Prediction: Clemson 68, North Carolina 66

