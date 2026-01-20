Coach Cal And Arkansas Should Win Home Game Against Vandy

Vanderbilt vs. Arkansas, 9:00 ET

It has been a really brutal stretch for me on the football field, and honestly, it hasn't been that great overall. I had a great run to start the year, but things have caught up to me recently, and I slumped over the College Football National Championship and Divisional Round games in the NFL. I am still up in the NFL playoffs thanks to a 6-0 Wild Card weekend, but I gave a lot of it back with an 0-4 weekend. I'm shifting away from football here as we get the Vanderbilt Commodores taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks on the hardwood.

Speaking of College Football, Vanderbilt put together a nice campaign this season, but fell short. It is probably reflective of what will happen with their basketball program. They are good, but not quite elite. Currently, they are ranked 15th in the nation with a 16-2 record for the year. The only losses have come against conference opponents, as the team is just 3-2 in the SEC. Both of those losses have come in the past two games as well. They dropped one game at Texas 80-64, and they lost on Saturday to Florida. This was a game where they hosted the Gators, and they dropped the game by four points. For the year, Vanderbilt has been impressive on both sides of the floor. They are averaging 91.4 points per game, and they are allowing 73.9 points per game. What I really like about them is that they are hitting half of the shots they take. That means they are getting good looks regularly and converting them. I don't see anyone on this team as being a top-level talent, but they play well together which can lead to a lot of success in college.

Arkansas didn't have the college football year that Vanderbilt did, but if things shake out the right way, they might be able to surpass them in basketball. Coached by John Calipari, the Razorbacks are building a program instead of just trying to win one year. Coach Cal is known for his one-and-done teams, but Arkansas, and the shift of college basketball in general, seems to be developing for years to come instead of just trying to win the Championship. The team is 13-5 for the season, and also 3-2 for the year in SEC play. Their five losses this season have come at the hands of Michigan State, Duke, Houston, Auburn, and Georgia. One thing to point out about all of those losses is that every one of them was on the road, or at a neutral site. They are all also quality opponents. That doesn't mean they haven't beaten anyone good. They've won against Louisville, Texas Tech, and Tennessee. It does mean this should be a hard-fought battle, but there is a bit of an edge with the Razorbacks on their home floor.

In games like this where the book acknowledges that this should be a close game, it often is smart to take the home team. There are a lot of good teams that can win on the road, but most of the college teams struggle when they play in road games. So far, Arkansas has won every home game this season and won all but one by at least seven points. That doesn't mean they won't drop a home game at any point. Vanderbilt is in need of a win, but they aren't in great form at the moment. Give me Arkansas to extend the Commodores' losing streak for one more game. Arkansas moneyline -125.