Clemson Will Get Revenge On Louisville

Clemson vs. Louisville, 9:30 ET

With a ton of great games happening today, tomorrow, and Sunday, it is almost impossible to choose what to play and what to not. As always, the goal is to find some sort of edge on a game and play it that way. For me, I do tend to focus on the popular games or the ones that will get the most attention from the general public. It isn't because I am forcing plays, it is because I think you all want this, but let me know on X if you prefer the more obscure games, or if you like the popular ones better. In reality, I know you just want a winner more than anything so let's try and deliver that on this game between Clemson and Louisville.

Clemson has put together one of the more impressive seasons in the league. The Tigers jumped out to a 27-5 record for the season and they were great in the ACC going 18-2. Now the ACC wasn't exactly the most impressive conference in the nation this season, but they certainly were respectable enough. Perhaps most impressive for Clemson was that they were able to host Duke and hand them one of only a few losses that the Blue Devils had this season. It was the only time that Duke lost in the ACC, but Clemson also never had to travel to Duke to play them. Their lone losses in the ACC this season were on the road against Louisville, and at home against Georgia Tech in a triple overtime game. Since that loss, the team has won nine straight games. They did have a bit of a scare yesterday as SMU took them to the wire and Clemson escaped with only a three-point victory. Will their nerves still be there or were they maybe looking ahead a bit? They never really could separate from SMU yesterday, and if they play that way against Louisville this will be an exit for them from the ACC Tournament.

Louisville also put together a very strong campaign this season. Overall, this team went 26-6, and they were 18-2 in conference play as well. They are even on an equally impressive winning streak, having won 10 straight games. Their last loss was on the road against Georgia Tech. The other ACC loss they had was against Duke and that was a road game for them as well. This is a team that has found a way to play a consistent brand of basketball. For the entire season, they've done a very nice job of playing tough defense, and effective enough offense. Let's put aside the tournament for a moment. My biggest concern about Louisville is they don't have that impressive of a resume when it comes to wins. Sure, they beat Clemson, but their only win this season was against a ranked Kentucky team. Yesterday, like Clemson, they were taken down to the wire against Stanford. At home against them, they won by 20. On a neutral court, they won by just two points.

Overall, I think Clemson is the better team. I get it, Louisville beat them by 10 in the first matchup, but that really doesn't mean all that much to me. I'm taking Clemson to win this game though. I think they will be better equipped to win it. I do lean toward an under for the game as well. Back Clemson on the moneyline at -130.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024