Clemson Can Knock Out Tar Heels

Clemson vs. North Carolina, 9:30 ET

The ACC Tournament is in full swing, and while it seems like this might be a foregone conclusion that Duke will win it (or at least make it to the Championship Game), that doesn't mean we won't get some good games to start the Tournament. This hasn't been the most ideal season for most ACC teams, and there probably won't be a ton in the NCAA Tournament. However, there are still some good teams, and when two matchup with relatively similar talent and do-or-die games, the viewing is can't miss. We get one of those games today between Clemson and North Carolina.

Clemson comes into the game with a 23-9 record overall and a 12-6 record in the ACC. I'm assuming they will make the NCAA Tournament either way, but it is possible they could be a bubble team. A loss here doesn't necessarily bounce them from the tournament, and a win also doesn't guarantee anything, but certainly would help. Clemson was actually on a roll until February 11th. They were 20-4 and 10-1 in conference play before they had to take on Virginia Tech. I'm not saying that's a great team, and losing the game at home hurts, but it might've been a look-ahead game as they had Duke next. The problem is they lost that game, the Duke game, then two more to Wake Forest and Florida State. After grabbing a win against Louisville, they lost to North Carolina on the road. They took down Wake Forest yesterday, winning the game by nine points.

North Carolina's season has been a bit rough because they lost their best player a few games ago. They still ended the year 4th in the ACC and went 24-7. They are one of just two teams that can say they beat Duke this year. Just like Clemson, the North Carolina team's season switched around the 10th of February. This is where they lost Caleb Wilson, and he hasn't been back since. They only lost three of their final eight games, and all of them were on the road. The Tar Heels need to find someone to step up and be a consistent scorer for them now, though. The team still has a ton of options, but they Wilson was the go-to guy. Since he has left, they have had six different players lead the team in scoring in eight games. While that can be good, in tournaments, there will be moments you need one specific dude to take over, and I'm afraid they don't have that anymore.

The two teams should be very familiar with each other. They played on March 3rd in North Carolina, with the Tar Heels coming out on top by four points. It probably isn't much of a surprise anymore, as this seems to be the key for most teams, but they shot 44% from deep while Clemson shot 35%. Win the three point line, and you're probably going to win the battle. Clemson did win the points in the paint battle, though, by almost 20 points. In a game like this, on a neutral court, the paint points are easier to recreate. The line on this game is essentially a pick'em. I think we should pick Clemson to win it. The teams are too close, and they just lost to the Tar Heels. Not only that, but I think North Carolina is likely to struggle shooting. They don't have the same creator they need. Give me Clemson at -105.