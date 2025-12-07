Clay Travis's NFL Six Pack: Bet on Shedeur And The Browns, Bengals And Bill Will Put Up Points

Shedeur Sanders and the Browns will top the Titans

We went 3-2-1 over Thanksgiving week to run our season record to 40-43-2 on the year.

We gave out these picks all on the Fade earlier this week with Kelly Stewart, but I'm just getting them posted here now.

The Cowboys-Lions over 54.5 hit on Thursday night so we started off the six pack 1-0 with an easy win there.

Here are my five remaining picks for the Outkick NFL six pack. (Note: all of these numbers were the ones given out on The Fade earlier this week).

Dolphins -2.5 at the Jets

The Dolphins have suddenly started to play decent football and the Jets, well, the Jets are still the Jets.

It's cold weather season, which has me a bit nervous here, but give me the Dolphins to win by over a field goal.

Titans at Browns -3.5

It's Shedeur Sanders against Cam Ward in a battle of rookie quarterbacks on awful teams.

I had some optimism last week that the TItans were showing progress, but that vanished against the Jags.

The biggest issue I see here is the Titans offensive line is bad, and Cam Ward is taking too long to get rid of the football.

That's not a good combo. I think Ward gets sacked a ton, turns the ball over a couple of times and the Browns win comfortably.

Bengals at Bills, the over 52.5

The Bills are an enigma this year and the Bengals are a much better team with Joe Burrow.

Combine that and the over is the play.

Coming off a big road win over the Ravens, Burrow, who wasn't good in goal line situations, but otherwise played well, is likely to post 24+ with his team.

Meanwhile, the Bills are generally good for points too.

Does it feel like the Bills just want the season over so they can get to the postseason? It kind of feels that way to me.

Over cashes in Orchard Park.

Rams -7.5 at the Cardinals

The Rams didn't show up against the Panthers and it caught them.

I'm betting the result this week is a double-digit win over the Cardinals.

The Rams bounce back big and the Cardinals continue to wonder how they were the only team bad enough to lose to the Titans all season.

Texans at Chiefs -3.5

The Chiefs are 6-6, but there's no way their playoff dreams are crashing out against a mediocre Texans team that can't figure things out offensively.

Give me the Chiefs to get the win by a touchdown and stay alive for the playoffs. (In fact I think the Chiefs will win out from here.)

...

There you have it, boys and girls, six winners to get us back in positive territory with the NFL picks.

Get rich, kids!