Clay Travis's NFL Six Pack: Bucs And Bills Will Put Up Points
I'm late on posting these this week because, frankly, I forgot I hadn't posted them yet.
That's on me.
We did, however, discuss all these picks on "The Fade" with Kelly Stewart this past Thursday.
We went 3-3 last week to run our season record to 32-35.
Here are the six picks for today delivered in rapid fashion because I've got to finish writing the Starting 11:
Chargers -2.5 at Jags
Bucs at Bills the over 48.5
Texans -6.5 at Titans
Seahawks at Rams, the over 48.5
49ers -2.5 at the Cardinals
Chiefs at Broncos +3.5
...
Okay, back to the Starting 11 and my bad for not getting these up earlier.