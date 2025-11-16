Clay Travis's NFL Six Pack: Bucs And Bills Will Put Up Points

I'm late on posting these this week because, frankly, I forgot I hadn't posted them yet.

That's on me.

We did, however, discuss all these picks on "The Fade" with Kelly Stewart this past Thursday.

We went 3-3 last week to run our season record to 32-35.

Here are the six picks for today delivered in rapid fashion because I've got to finish writing the Starting 11:

Chargers -2.5 at Jags

Bucs at Bills the over 48.5

Texans -6.5 at Titans

Seahawks at Rams, the over 48.5

49ers -2.5 at the Cardinals

Chiefs at Broncos +3.5

...

Okay, back to the Starting 11 and my bad for not getting these up earlier.