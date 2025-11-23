Clay Travis's NFL Six Pack: The Bears Are Decent, The Cowboys Are Due

And the Cardinals are awful

We went 3-3 last week to run our season record to 35-38, just beneath .500 on the year.

I'm working to get back into positive territory before the end of the season.

With that in mind, here's my NFL six pack this week.

As always, get rich, kids:

Steelers at Bears -3

At some point in time, you have to acknowledge that the Bears have become a decent team under Caleb Williams.

And, most importantly, they are finding ways to win late under his stewardship.

With Aaron Rodgers out for the Steelers, I think the Bears stack another win and cover the field goal number in the process too.

Pats at Bengals, the over 50.5

With Joe Flacco firing away under center, the Bengals are going to keep taking shots down the field.

And with Drake Maye on fire, the Patriots are going to keep scoring points.

The result in Cincinnati? A high-scoring shootout that soars over the total.

Jags -2.5 at the Cardinals

The Jags aren't awful and the Cardinals are.

Sometimes gambling really is that simple.

Trevor Lawrence and company travel to Arizona and notch a win that keeps them solidly in playoff contention.

Browns at Raiders -3.5

This is a bet against Shedeur Sanders, who was positively awful in his relief stint last week.

I think he'll be better this week with time to prepare, but most NFL rookies have a steep learning curve.

That's the case even when you get to play against the awful, very bad Raiders.

Eagles at Cowboys +3

Dak is 6-1 in his career against the Eagles in Dallas.

Yes, the Cowboys stink, but the Eagles are due for a dramatic loss and the Cowboys are due for a dramatic win that gives their long suffering fan base hope.

Give me the Cowboys to cover in Jerry World.

Bucs at Rams, the over 49.5

Wherever the Bucs go, overs follow.

The Rams have been stellar this season and Sean McVay will score 28+ on the Buc defense. Meanwhile, Baker's good for 24+ on the Rams. The result? An over to get us to 6-0 on the week.

There you have it, boys and girls. Hope everyone has a good upcoming Thanksgiving week, and I'll have the picks for you early this coming week since we have so many good games on Thanksgiving in the NFL and Friday in college.